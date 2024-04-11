NFL analyst demands Caleb Williams fingernail haters to shut their traps

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has been the topic of conversation heading into the NFL draft. However, the narrative isn't always just about his talent on the football field and there is one NFL analyst who has had enough.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and NBC Sports has had enough of the side conversations about the former Trojans quarterback. He believes that NFL teams and fans should be solely focused on Williams as a player and not on how he dresses or paints his nails.

Mike Florio said:

"There have been some weird things that have come up lately, and I've ignored most of them. And oh, oh, he painted his nails. Oh, he's got a pink phone. What? People shut up. Just shut up. He's still going to be the first overall pick of the Bears. And your assessment is he's going to be pretty damn good."

Florio went on to say that he and his co-host, Chris Simms, both sat down with the quarterback at the NFL Combine last month. They were impressed with Williams' maturity and football IQ and believe he will be the first overall draft pick by the Chicago Bears in just a few weeks.

Caleb Williams clapped back at Greg McElroy's comments about future

Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Greg McElroy stated that USC quarterback Caleb Williams didn't experience 'adversity' throughout his college career. McElroy said that he believes that could hinder his NFL career in the future:

"Caleb Williams has never experienced adversity...I do wonder, is there a sense of entitlement? Is there the chip on the shoulder that's going to keep him going 10-12 years down the road the way it does Mahomes."

Caleb Williams didn't take lightly to McElroy's comments and responded to the post on X. The quarterback defined 'adversity' and then gave examples from his three collegiate seasons of the hardships he endured.

Let’s go back to school again cause I’m bored rn..

Adversity:“A state or instance of serious or continued difficulty or misfortune.”

Y1. Didn’t start freshman year.

Y2. Popped hammy championship game 1st Q. Lost bc of my hammy.

Y3. 7-5 my last year of college ball.

The quarterback went on to 'school' McElroy on everything he went through even before arriving at USC and his time with the Oklahoma Sooners in his freshman season.