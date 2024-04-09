Caleb Williams schools NFL analyst, fires back at pointed take on potential red flag in build-up to 2024 NFL Draft

Only a disaster will take Caleb Williams out of the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the Chicago Bears set to draft the USC quarterback once the clock starts to tick on April 25. While not a perfect prospect, Williams is the best quarterback in this class by a mile, but that doesn't stop people from questioning his credentials.

Except that the quarterback isn't going to take absurds lightly.

Former Alabama quarterback and current football analyst Greg McElroy highlighted his concern that Williams "has not faced adversity during his football career". But the future first-overall pick had none of it, talking about the difficulties he faced during his time at USC:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Why did the Bears prefer Caleb Williams over Justin Fields?

With the No. 1 pick on their hands, Caleb Williams coming out of college and a clear chance of upgrading the position, Chicago knew that Fields' time with the franchise was coming to an end.

Simply put, Justin Fields did not develop quickly enough to become a reliable quarterback, and no other position in the sport demands as much consistency as this one. By adding a quarterback in the draft, the Bears will be able to live with a cheap contract once again, as Williams will have a four-year deal starting, while Fields was entering his final year.

The fact that Chicago was only able to grab a sixth-round pick for their former starter speaks volumes about what the league thinks of Justin Fields.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The event will happen from April 25 to April 27 in Detroit, Michigan. The location of the NFL Draft changes each year, and Lions fans will now be able to see their team making a first-round pick after such a great season.

The Chicago Bears hold the first overall pick and will take Caleb Williams, but a quarterback run is expected inside the top 3 of the draft: the Washington Commanders are also a certainty to pick a new passer, while the New England Patriots are looking at the same thing.

The Minnesota Vikings are a team to watch to move up for the #4 pick and get a quarterback.