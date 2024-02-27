2024 Ohio State coaching staff and returning players: Updates on Buckeyes’ coaching changes and transfers

Following a disappointing end to the 2023 college football season, Ohio State has made significant changes to its football programs. The Buckeyes suffered their third consecutive defeat to rival Michigan, putting head coach Ryan Day under severe pressure in Columbus.

A couple of assistants were fired, with replacements brought in by the program. Let's take a look at the Buckeyes staff for the 2024 season.

Ohio State coaching staff

Head coach: Ryan Day

Ryan Day will be taking charge of the Buckeyes for the sixth season in 2024. He will be hoping this season does not end like the last three.

Offensive coordinator: Chip Kelly

In a surprising move, Chip Kelly left his head coaching role at UCLA to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles

Jim Knowles will return to Columbus for his third season as the defensive coordinator. He's notably made an indelible impact on the defense since arriving in 2022.

Co-offensive coordinator/Wide receiver: Brian Hartline

Following the arrival of Chip Kelly, Brian is dropping the offensive coordinator role to focus more on the wide receiver room.

Other coaching staff

Assistant head coach/Run game coordinator: Tony Alford

Run game coordinator/Offensive line coach: Justin Fyre

Associated head coach/Defensive line coach: Larry Johnson

Assistant head coach/Secondary/Cornerback coach: Tim Walton

Tight end coach: Keenan Bailey

Safeties coach: Matt Guerrieri

Linebacker coach: James Laurinaitis

New recruits in Ohio State football 2024

Ohio State was quite active on the transfer portal this offseason. The Buckeyes, who probably had the best performance on the portal, brought in a couple of top players that could lead them to challenge for the national title next season. The new additions include:

Caleb Downs, DB

Quinshon Judkins, RB

Will Howard, QB

Seth Mclaughlin, OL

Julian Sayin, QB

Will Kacmarek, WR

The Buckeyes will also welcome a couple of freshmen to Columbus this season, some of whom are expected to make an immediate impact on the squad. They include:

Jeremiah Smith, WR

Air Noland, QB

Eddrick Houston, DL

Mylan Graham, WR

Payton Pierce, LB

James Peoples, RB

Max LeBlanc, TE

Ian Moore, OL

Garrett Stover, LB

Devontae Armstrong, OL

Top returning players in Ohio State 2024

There are some top players who will be returning to the program in 2024.

Emeka Egbuka, WR

TreVeyon Henderson, RB

Jack Sawyer, DL

Davison Igbinosun, DB

Tyleik Williams, DL

Denzel Burke, DB

Sonny Styles, LB

JT Tuimoloau, DL

Lathan Ransom, DB

