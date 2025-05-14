2025 Disney Upfront: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian takes "centerstage" with ESPN's Laura Rutledge

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian made an appearance at the Disney Upfront. On Tuesday, he was on stage with ESPN's Laura Rutledge during the presentation about college football. The coach shared photos of his experience on his Instagram stories on Wednesday.

The Longhorns also posted a photo of Sarkisian on stage with Rutledge on Instagram.

They captioned the photo, "Center Stage at #DisneyUpfront (Signs of the horns emoji)."

Texas fans are excited about the team's potential for the upcoming season. Last year, Sarkisian led the Longhorns to a 13-3 record and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The team was eliminated from the tournament after a 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10. Former Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers finished the game, completing 23 of 39 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns.

Sarkisian enters his fifth year as the Longhorns' coach and aims to compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship. He has lost several players, including Ewers, who the Miami Dolphins selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

Arch Manning will be the team's new starting quarterback. As a redshirted freshman, Manning had 61 completions for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. He has impressed college football insiders during spring practices ahead of the upcoming season.

The coach hopes his new roster will be strong enough to compete in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 19, 2026.

Steve Sarkisian's first game of the 2025 season: Key Texas players to look out for, including Ryan Wingo

Texas begins the 2025 season on Aug. 30 in a rematch against Ohio State. Sarkisian hasn't lost a season opener game since joining the team in 2021. Last year, they had a dominant 52-0 win over the Colorado State Rams on Aug. 31, 2024.

Manning will have several wide receiver options to compete against the Ohio State defense. One key player who has returned to Texas is Ryan Wingo. The wide receiver was fourth on the team in receiving yards with 29 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Manning also has DeAndre Moore Jr. on the team for the 2025 season. As a sophomore, Moore Jr. had 39 receptions for 456 yards and seven touchdowns.

Anthony Hill Jr. is a key defensive player that fans should watch out for in the Longhorns' matchup against Ohio State. The linebacker led the team in tackles last year with 113 (59 solo), eight sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles.

Texas will try to give the Buckeyes their first season-opening loss since 1999.

