"Tua Tagovailoa's time is over" - NFL fans react to Dolphins selecting Quinn Ewers in Round 7 of 2025 Draft

Quinn Ewers might have just shaken the Miami Dolphins's future under center. On Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft, the Dolphins secured the services of the Texas Longhorns quarterback with the 231st overall pick.
NFL fans wasted no time speculating on Tua Tagovailoa's future after the news of Ewers's arrival went viral.
Quinn Ewers comes into the league after a record-breaking college career. The 22-year-old guided the Longhorns to back-to-back conference title games and two college football playoff appearances. Ewers's stats speak for themselves, but fans were more focused on what this means for Tua.
"TUA [TAGOVAILOA] TIME IS OVER," one fan bluntly declared.
Another wrote, "He [Ewers] might actually win the job lmao ."
"Tua shaking rn," said one more.
One X (former Twitter) user tweeted, "Dolphins finally found their franchise quarterback that they've been searching for since Marino!"
"Better than tua," declared one fan.
One fan commented sarcastically, "What’s gonna happen with tua ?"
Mike McDaniel will be overseeing the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL season, and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be running routes and catching passes. Ewers could have a golden setup with the Dolphins, all ready to pounce on.
What can you expect from Quinn Ewers in Miami?
Quinn Ewers's NFL journey begins in Miami after the Dolphins selected the Texas native. A top recruit out of high school, his path to the NFL was rocky.
- Started at Ohio State in 2021: one game
- Transferred to Texas in 2022 (till end of 2024): 9,128 passing yards, 68 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions in 36 games
The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Ewers is not the biggest quarterback, but his arm strength and raw talent offer great potential. However, Miami fans shouldn’t expect their newest QB to step on the gridiron immediately.
The Dolphins - who inked a $6 million deal with Zach Wilson back in March - could use Wilson as Tua Tagovailoa’s backup. This means Quinn Ewers will likely spend his rookie season learning the system and developing.
