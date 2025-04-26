"Announce Aaron Rodgers already" - NFL fans react to Steelers drafting Will Howard ahead of Quinn Ewers

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Will Howard with the No. 185 pick at the 2025 NFL draft on Saturday. The Steelers waited until the sixth round to draft a quarterback and picked Howard over Texas QB Quinn Ewers, which raised a few eyebrows.

Nonetheless, fans believed that the Steelers' decision to draft Howard over Ewers was because they were confident of Aaron Rodgers signing his Pittsburgh contract offer.

"Announce aaron rodgers already #Steelers," one tweeted.

"They drafted a QB Aaron isn’t going to worry about haha," another added.

"It doesn’t matter if he’s good or not this gonna be the kid to finally smother rodgers with a pillow," a third wrote.

A few also praised the Steelers for seeing Howard's potential and drafting him.

"Man this a fire pick I can’t even hate wtf," a fan added.

"QB2 but potential QB1 next year," a user wrote.

"If they play the cards right, he could be a transitional guy or a starter even," another commented.

The Steelers have reportedly offered Rodgers a contract, but the four-time MVP is stalling on his commitment to the franchise. If Rodgers does sign for Pittsburgh, he is likely to get the QB1 role.

However, if Howard impresses in the offseason, he could serve as the backup to Rodgers next season, over Mason Rudolph.

Will Howard led Ohio State to the national title in his final collegiate season

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Will Howard - Source: Imagn

Will Howard had an excellent final year at Ohio State, leading the team to the national title. He was also named the CFP National Championship Game Offensive MVP for his performance in the finale against Notre Dame.

During the 2024 season, Howard racked up 4,010 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 carries.

Prior to his transfer to Ohio State in 2024, Howard played four years at Kansas State. Now, it will be interesting to see how he fares in the NFL.

