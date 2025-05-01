$20M worth Ryan Day recalls the "most frustrating" part of rebuilding after crushing Michigan loss

Ryan Day gets paid $10 million a year for his increasingly dynamic coaching position for the Ohio State Buckeyes. And that kind of pay cheque brings with it a lot of pressure and frustration.

Recently, Day talked about one of these frustrations as he delved into his national championship-winning season with Josh Pate. The college analyst asked Day about the energy one needs to navigate the next challenge after the team has suffered a crushing loss, like what the Buckeyes faced against Michigan.

"You can't just make it all better in one day. That's probably the most frustrating thing. You gotta sit on it. You gotta sit on it. People in the building have to read things. And you can say, 'Well, don't read those things.'

"Well, our players read them. Parents of the players read them. People in the building read them. Our family members read them. So you better find out what people are saying about you."

Day goes on to say that he doesn't believe in listening to them. It is just about knowing how the world perceives you and then acting on it. The Buckeyes coach has faced a lot of public scrutiny due to his lack of success against Michigan. But he has kept his head high and focused on the larger picture.

The Ohio State Buckeyes knew they had potential and had belief even after the Michigan loss. All they needed was one win to gain momentum. Coach Day says that the team was fired up because of two main reasons: they knew they could win it all and they wanted to have something to show for after the work and effort they had put into the program.

By winning the national championship, Ohio State silenced a lot of doubters. But with a lot of their starters moving on to the NFL, how is Ryan Day's Ohio State dealing with the transition?

Ryan Day reveals the mindset of non-championship-winning players on Ohio State squad

Josh Pate asked Ryan Day about staff and roster turnover in Ohio State after their national championship victory. Since the new entrants have no clue what it feels like to win a national championship, it creates an interesting dynamic within the locker room and meetings. Coach Day notes:

"They understood that is this is gonna be a new year .. .And you know, the mentality that we're not defending national champs. We're not defending anything. That national championship isn't going anywhere. It's always going to be there, the banner's always going to be there. This is about this year's team."

So, the goal is set, the team understands the assignment and Coach Day has been able to acquire enough talent. It will not be surprising if this year's roster picks up exactly where the national championship winners left off.

