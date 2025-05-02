“21 more reason”: Snoop Dogg drops hilarious comment as he relives Deion Sanders' beef with Tony Romo

In 2017, a feud broke out between two former Dallas Cowboys: Deion Sanders and Tony Romo. The Hall of Famer was insulted by comments made by the former quarterback and a CBS coworker about his tackling ability.

Speaking on the NFL Network on November 5th, 2017, Deion Sanders went on a tirade against Tony Romo:

"Tony, I tried my best to take the high road, but I don’t know the address to the high road,” Sanders said. “So I got to come at you, man. Ten years as a starter, you’re 2-4 in the playoffs. You ain’t won nothing. I tried to bury the hatchet. Both of us work for CBS. I went and shook your hand, I said, ‘Tony, you’re doing a great job this year.’ I thought that would be it. But nevertheless you keep on shooting at me. Tony, what’s going on, man? I got a gold jacket that I didn’t buy. Dak says hi. And bye.

"Tony, leave me alone, man. I’ve got a lot of ammunition, man. How many interceptions, 19 in 2012? Come on, man, you threw to everyone but me. Tony, come on, man. You know you never won the big one. You know you never won the big one. So stop. Leave me alone. I tried to take the high road but I don’t know the address," said Deion Sanders.

The incident resurfaced on social media, as rapper Snoop Dogg posted a clip of Sanders' interview to his Instagram feed, alongside this comment:

"I don’t know the adresss 🤣🐾21 more reason @deionsanders"

Snoop Dogg's caption for his IG post on Deion Sanders.

What did Tony Romo say about Deion Sanders?

During a transmission of a Dallas Cowboys game against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, Romo had said the following after Marcus Peters failed to make a tackle:

“Peters doesn’t want to tackle,” Romo said. “He makes Deion Sanders look good at tackling.”

Romo had seemingly made it a habit of ripping into Sanders or having a negative comment about him more often than not. At the time, the quarterback was in his first year as an analyst that season, having retired in April 2017. More than deciding to retire, Tony Romo was forced to retire after an injury in the previous season, which meant that Dak Prescott took over starting quarterback duties and led Dallas to a 13-3 finish.

Romo had suffered injuries in 2014, which prevented him from playing part of the second half of the season, and in 2015, which completely took him out of the picture early on that year.

