25 days after revealing losing 14 lbs, Deion Sanders drops 3-word health update following Colorado HC's brief hiatus from coaching

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been away from coaching recently due to a serious but undisclosed health issue. He is recovering at his home in Texas with help from his sons, Deion Sanders Jr. and Shilo Sanders.
Deion mentioned on May 31 on the "Say What Needs to Be Said" podcast with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel that he was dealing with a health problem. However, he did not go into detail. Deion said that it was “on a whole another level,” and revealed he had lost 14 pounds.
Sanders shared a short update on his Instagram story on Wednesday.
“Walking it out!” Sanders wrote.
Sanders has had serious health issues in the past. In 2022, he underwent toe amputations on his left foot due to complications from blood clots. A year later, he had another procedure to relieve clots in both legs. It led to partial removal of tissue from his left calf and caused him to miss the Pac-12 Media Day.
There’s no word yet on when Sanders will return to coaching, but the Buffaloes’ first game of the season is set for Aug. 29 at home against Georgia Tech. As he’s away from his program’s summer camps, the team is progressing under the guidance of the support staff. Colorado strength coach Andreu Swasey has been directing the workouts.
Deion Sanders Jr. on his father’s recovery
While there’s no set timeline for his return, Deion Sanders gave an update on June 11.
"I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program," Sanders tweeted. "When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything."
Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime’s eldest son, also provided a health update about his father in a video posted on YouTube on Saturday. In the clip, the coach was fishing at his Texas estate.
“It's a beautiful thing," Sanders Jr. said. "Coach Prime back active, moving around. God is great. Not back active moving around, but it's progress."
Deion has been quietly recovering while staying in touch with close friends. On June 11, NFL legend Michael Irvin visited him, along with former Colorado star Travis Hunter, who’s now a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
