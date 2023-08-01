$25 million emerges as new figure for the Pac-12 media deal with 50% linear commitment to a limited streaming partner: Reports

The Pac-12 has been trying to secure a media rights deal for quite some time now, and the latest buzz suggests it might not be as lucrative as initially hoped.

The conference saw USC, UCLA and Colorado all leave which impacted their media rights deal even more. It was reported they got an offer from the CW Network, but now, based on the latest reports, the deal will be with Apple and will mostly be streaming.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS, the Pac-12 media rights deal will feature little money and could be all streaming.

Dodd also added in a later tweet that conference presidents will learn about the numbers in an early morning meeting on Tuesday.

Washington-based journalist Jim Williams tweeted:

"Per @dennisdoddcbs the 9 members will see the numbers - likely the best and final figures on their @pac12 media deal. Deal - Worth north of $25 million per year per team. At least 50% linear with @AppleTV as the tier 1 rights holder for everything and a sub. lic agreement with a linear partner.

"Get that and they COULD stay. No deal - $20 million and all streaming - no deal MAYBE- A DEAL JUST A BIT NORTH OF $20M PER SCHOOL AND 40 PERCENT LINEAR. MIGHT KEEP THEM TOGETHER."

The report of the alleged agreement is interesting as only $20 million per team is not a lot compared to what other schools in Power Five conferences are getting. If it is all on streaming, that could also be a big blow to the conference, as it means no Pacific-12 games would be on regular TV for people to watch.

Can the Pac-12 survive?

If the Pac-12 media rights deal does get done, it would be a massive step for the future of the conference.

As well, commissioner George Kliavkoff has said once an agreement is in place, the conference can start to look toward expansion:

“We are focused on concluding our media rights deal and securing our continued success and growth,” the statement says. “Immediately following the conclusion of our media rights deal, we will embrace expansion opportunities and bring new fans, markets, excitement and value to the Pac-12.”

As of right now, the Pacific-12 is still set to meet with the schools and talk about the future of the conference and whether or not they accept the media rights deal.

