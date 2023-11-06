$250 million worth Hollywood mogul rips Deion Sanders' Colorado with "bollywood" reference; claims Sheduer Sanders will end up playing in a wheelchair

Deion Sanders' Colorado can't seem to stop their season from sliding under them. The Buffaloes faced the Oregon State Beavers in Week 10, searching for a much-needed win. But again, the result did not go in their favor, and Coach Prime was left looking helpless.

Sanders is facing a lot of criticism from everywhere, including the $250 million Hollywood mogul. He has claimed that Shedeur Sanders will end up playing in a wheelchair. Moreover, he took a jab at Colorado with a Bollywood reference.

Here is what was said about Coach Prime and his team after another week of disappointment.

Deion Sanders' Colorado destroyed with a Bollywood reference

Hollywood veteran Samuel L. Jackson took to Twitter to vent his disappointment after yet another loss for the Buffs. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, according to the actor, would wind up playing in a wheelchair behind that faltering offensive line. He added that he has stopped watching the team and is instead watching a Bollywood film.

"@CUBuffsFootball Brain Farts all around, the OC can’t call 3 run plays to get off the field! The DC can’t get his guys to stop a baby carriage!! Shiloh can barely walk & is going to end up playing wheelchair football behind that OLine!! My rage is better served watching villains in a good Bollywood movie!! “Shamshera”, here I come!!! No more Buffball tonight!!!!"

The offensive line has been a problem for the Buffaloes all season, and Shedeur looked like he had picked up an injury against the Oregon State Beavers. He finished the game, but it can't carry on as it did. Coach Prime will have to figure out how to get out of this while also working on getting out of this slump.

Another disappointing weekend for Coach Prime

Deion Sanders' Colorado came into Week 10 after a string of losses. But all they could do was add another one. The Beavers were clearly the better team for most of the game and ran away with the game with a 26-19 win.

The scoreline might suggest a close game, but it wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Buffaloes found their offensive groove. But by then, it was already too late. Shedeur Sanders continued to take hits as usual, and it seemed that he had picked up an injury towards the end.

This is Colorado's fifth defeat in six games. They'll be playing for pride now that their postseason chances are gone. Can they finish the season on a positive note by winning their remaining games?