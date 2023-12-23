$255 million Pac-12 settlement has departing schools paying $65 million each as Washington State and Oregon State align with WCC for 2024

The Pac-12 settlement between the conference and its remaining members, Washington State Cougars and Oregon State Beavers, has ended the ongoing litigation between the two sides. This resulted from the Washington State Supreme Court deciding it would not review a decision that granted the Pac-12 board of directors control to the two schools that have not departed.

As part of the Pac-12 settlement, the 10 departing schools will forfeit a percentage of their revenue distributions that seemingly equate to $65 million per school.

OSU and WSU presidents Jayathi Murthy and Kirk Schultz issued a joint statement about how the Pac-12 settlement is a victory for the conference:

"In September, as the two remaining members of the Pac-12 Conference, Oregon State University and Washington State University were forced to act swiftly to protect the future viability of the Pac-12.

"Thanks to the determination and strength of Beaver Nation and Cougar Nation and the excellence of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, we are now closer to achieving our goal.

"Today's news marks a huge victory for our universities and a significant step toward stabilizing the Pac-12 Conference and its 108-year legacy."

As a result, the Pac-12 will retain future revenues and assets. The two remaining members will reportedly receive $255 million, which can only be seen as a success for the overall health of the Conference of Champions.

What is next for the conference after the Pac-12 settlement?

The Pac-12 settlement allows Oregon State and Washington State to control the league's future. However, the NCAA has basic requirements for a conference to exist, which must be met to keep the Pac-12 alive.

The NCAA requires all the conferences to have at least seven members who sponsor at least 12 Division I sports, including men's and women's basketball. The bylaws allow the conference a two-year grace window, meaning the Pac-12 needs to fulfill these requirements by the end of 2025.

Earlier this month, the two schools announced a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference for six games during the 2024 college football season. They are also finalizing a deal for other sports, which could be announced as early as this week.

That means Washington State and Oregon State need to get their recruiting hats on and try to lock down at least five more members to keep the Pac-12 alive. With conference realignment happening, locking down schools and getting media rights deals seem to be the next necessary steps for the Conference of Champions to survive.

