26 days after Sherrone Moore's suspension, CFB analyst weighs in on Michigan HC's future ahead of June hearing

After a disappointing 2024 season, coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines have been stuck dealing with an advanced scouting scandal. On May 5, Moore was suspended for two games for his involvement in the 2023 scandal. Moore will also be barred from any team-related duties during his suspension. He will serve his suspension during Week 3 and Week 4.

The scandal dates back to 2023 when defensive analyst Connor Stallions was accused of operating an advanced scouting operation. According to a report from ESPN, he had friends and family members attend games and take videos of the sideline play signals.

Moore was suspended because he allegedly deleted a threat of 52 texts with Stallions about the scandal. 26 days after his suspension on Saturday, CFB analyst Samuel Recker weighed in on whether Moore will survive the season in a new episode of "College Football with Sam."

"Sherrone Moore's official record at Michigan is 9-5, one win in 2023, 8-5 record in 2024 with a 5-4 record in Big Ten conference play and a 1-2 record against Top 10 teams," Recker said (Timestamp 1:15). "Lost to Texas and Oregon last year but beat Ohio State. It's a fascinating question whether he survives the season or not."

"As of right now, I think that what the NCAA will do, the only punishment they will go out that I think will have a tangible effect on Michigan is in regards to Sherrone Moore."

Recker continued, speaking about what should happen to Moore if he lied about his involvement in the scandal.

"I think that Michigan will receive some type of punishment. Maybe you give Sherrone Moore more games where he is suspended. If he was deeply involved and lied about, then he should be fired."

The Committee of Infractions hearing for Michigan and Sherrone Moore is scheduled for early June

The initial suspension for Sherrone Moore was internally imposed by the University of Michigan. Moore and the University of Michigan are scheduled for a hearing with the Committee of Infractions on June 6 and 7. No further information has been reported on whether Michigan should expect further punishment for the scandal.

While Michigan is not expected to face a postseason ban, the committee could impose further punishment to Moore or other people involved in the scandal. Michigan fans will need to wait to hear if any new punishments are imposed and whether they affect their team next season.

