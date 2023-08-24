$270 million in life support for Oregon State and Washington State if Pac-12 MWC merger takes place as representatives meet today: Reports

Oregon State and Washington State are reportedly set to meet with the Mountain West Conference on Thursday.

As the Pac-12 has seen eight of 12 schools leave, and Cal and Stanford are reportedly close to joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, the future of OSU and WSU is uncertain.

Although both schools have remained loyal to the Pac-12, according to CFB reporter Jim Williams, they're set to meet with the MWC, and AAC in the near future.

"Stanford, Cal and SMU await their fate w/ the ACC. OSU and WSU will meet with the Mountain reps while, it is expected that the American will also chat with the duo. SOON. Forget PAC 2.0 it is not going to happen just like Apple is not buying ESPN," tweeted Williams.

As per Williams, he reckons the Pac-12 is done and all the schools could leave or merge with the MWC or AAC, as has been rumored for quite some time. However, the schools would be part of the $270 million the MWC gets in a media rights deal, which could be a bit of a saving grace.

If Oregon State and Washington State do go with the MWC, it would be a disappointment, as the schools would no longer be playing Power 5 football.

Oregon State disappointed Pac-12 has fallen apart

Oregon State and Washington State were loyal to the Pac-12, as they wanted to keep West Coast football together.

OSU's athletic director Scott Barnes told The Oregonian that the school reckons rebuilding the Pac-12 would be the best decision going forward.

“Nothing’s easy, given the circumstances, but I think it’s our best path forward,” Barnes said. “It is a solid option in terms of building back. All the more need to have the four of us as the foundation of what we build.

"Will it be perfect, and will it be the same? No. But the opportunity to build back and keep originality in play to a degree is important. With less choices, you have less of a path to stay completely on the West Coast.”

Although Oregon State and Washington State wanted to remain loyal to the Pac-12 and West Coast football, it appears that the Pac-12 is done.

OSU and WSU will continue to discuss its future, but getting the media rights deal with MWC does make a lot of sense.