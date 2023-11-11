2X Super Bowl champ Michael Lombardi has an interesting take on Jim Harbaugh, praises the Michigan HC for his impressive record [WATCH]

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has quite the head coaching resume to showcase his talents in leading a football team. Since being the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines in 2015, Harbaugh has led them to two Big Ten Conference championships.

Prior to this, he also had a successful stint as a head coach in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. During his four-season tenure in the league, Jim Harbaugh led the 49ers to the Super Bowl finals, where they faced the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl XLVII.

Now, 2X Super Bowl champ and NFL legend Michael Lombardi has come forward to talk about how the Michigan coach has success following him everywhere he goes.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Lombardi went on to talk about Jim Harbaugh's head coaching history.

Lombardi said:

"He [Harbaugh] says to me, 'I'm gonna go become the head coach of the University of San Diego.' And I said, 'Jim, you're captain comeback, like why would you take that job? That's ridiculous'. And he said, 'because I believe that I should be a head coach'. And Bill Walsh, who you always quote, said, 'If you wanna be a head coach, go be one'. So he went to San Diego and won, then he went to Stanford and won. Then he went to the 49ers and won 44 games and got them to the Super Bowl."

Additionally, he discussed the suspension that the Big Ten has imposed on Harbaugh for violating the conference's 'sportsmanship' rules.

"I think a lot is being made of it. It's probably not the right thing," Lombardi said. "You know whatever happened, I don't know the whole situation there. But I do know this. I do know this from authority. There are people in the NFL Hall of Fame who have stolen signals.

The 64-year-old added:

"It's just something that goes with the nature of the profession. I'm not saying it's right, it's just part of the way this is. If you're going to give out signals, if you're gonna do that, people are going to try and find a little bit of an edge and you gotta know that."

Jim Harbaugh suspended for the remaining three games of the regular season

Prior to the Michigan Wolverines Week 11 showdown with the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Big Ten Conference imposed a suspension on Jim Harbaugh from being a part of the remaining three games of this regular season campaign.

This disciplinary action has been taken as a response to the alleged sign-stealing accusations that Jim Harbaugh has found himself embroiled in.

While Harbaugh is suspended on gameday, he can still take part in other football activities and coach the team in training and during the week.