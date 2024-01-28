Caleb Williams showed support for Chip Viney, who has joined the Arizona Wildcats staff as the cornerbacks coach. This announcement was made by head coach Brent Brennan, who also added Danny Gonzales as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach.

Recently, the former USC quarterback posted an Instagram story to support Viney, who used to be the cornerbacks coach at San Jose State. Viney and Williams knew each other from Oklahoma.

Screenshot from Caleb Williams' IG stories

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Before becoming the cornerbacks coach, Viney was a recruiting analyst at Oklahoma. He introduced Williams to former linebacker Caleb Kelly during the recruitment.

Viney is one of the many San Jose State staffers who have followed head coach Brennan to Arizona. Before his time at San Jose State, Viney was a defensive and recruiting analyst for the Sooners. He also spent one year as Nevada's cornerbacks coach.

Additionally, another Wildcats addition, linebackers coach Gonzales, brings a wealth of experience with 151 career wins as a coach.

Gonzales recently served as the head coach of New Mexico for four years and has an impressive track record of appearing in bowl games for 14 out of the last 17 seasons.

Meanwhile, gridiron fans are eagerly wondering if Williams, who has a NIL value of $3.2 million, will join the Chicago Bears in the draft.

Will the Chicago Bears draft Caleb Williams?

Quarterback Caleb Williams

ESPN's draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. predicts that the Chicago Bears will select Williams as the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. This is even though the Bears already have a previous top pick at quarterback. It seems that the franchise is desperately searching for a quarterback for their future.

The team faces important decisions regarding both their current quarterback, Justin Fields and their draft pick. The Bears also have the ninth overall pick.

However, this raises the question of what the future holds for Fields himself. Many of these uncertainties will be resolved when the NFL draft takes place in April.

Also Read: Justin Fields’ resurgence has fans warning Bears about drafting Caleb Williams: “Moving on from him would be a mistake”