3 college football stadiums you can travel by a boat ft. Husky Stadium

College football stadiums are located in a range of interesting locations. The majority of these are all accessible by cars and massive recreational vehicles. However, there are a few stadiums that host college football teams that can be accessed by water-based means, like boats.

A stadium located near water allows fans to participate in a tradition known as “sailgating.” It's similar to the iconic U.S. sports tradition of tailgating, but instead of a parking lot and cars, trucks, SUVs, recreational videos and tents, it is a river and boats. There are only three college football stadiums where this tradition can happen.

Here are the three college football stadiums that are accessible by water

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

3 college football stadiums that are accessible by water

#1, Husky Stadium

The home of the national championship runner-up Washington Huskies, Husky Stadium is located directly next to Union Bay, a cove of the larger Lake Washington. Near the stadium, there are 20 moors available to anchor boats, with an additional 150 available further down the cove.

Due to its waterside location, and the U-shaped stadium, the 72,000-capacity Husky Stadium is known as the “greatest setting in college football.”

#2, Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium is home to the Tennessee Volunteers, and it's the world's eighth-largest stadium with a capacity of 101,915. Surprisingly, it is the second-largest stadium in the Southeastern Conference, with the LSU Tigers' Tiger Stadium able to hold 102,000.

Neyland Stadium is located on the Tennessee River in Knoxville, Tennessee. The fans will start docking their boats from the Tuesday before Gameday, with the number of boats on the Tennessee River on Saturday being in the hundreds.

#3, McLane Stadium

The home of the Baylor Bears is located next to two bodies of water. The stadium is situated on the banks of the Brazos River, which flows through the city of Waco, Texas. Next to the stadium is a small body of water connected to the Brazos known as the Baylor Basin.

The U-shaped stadium overlooks the basin, and as this is where the majority of the Baylor fans' boats, known as the “Bearmada,” are anchored, it acts as a fourth stand for fans.

Also Read: College football coaching changes tracker ft. Kalen DeBoer, Jedd Fisch and more