College football coaching changes tracker ft. Kalen DeBoer, Jedd Fisch and more

The college football season has officially ended, and already several schools have hired new head coaches due to retirements, firings, or their coaches leaving for another opportunity.

Let's take a look at the coaching changes heading into 2024.

NCAA Football Coaching Changes

Kalen DeBoer to Alabama

Kalen DeBoer led the Washington Huskies to the Pac-12 title. Washington lost the national championship to Michigan, but after Nick Saban retired as head coach, the Alabama Crimson Tide moved on and hired DeBoer.

DeBoer agreed to a seven-year deal but the terms of the contract have not been revealed yet.

Jedd Fisch to Washington

After Kalen DeBoer left Washington for Alabama, the Huskies quickly reached an agreement with Jedd Fisch.

Fisch spent three seasons with the Arizona Wildcats and led the program to a 10-3 season in 2023. Fisch reportedly agreed to a seven-year contract with an annual average of $7.75 million.

Mike Elko to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher during the season and have hired former Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Elko to replace him.

Elko was the Aggies defensive coordinator from 2018 until 2021 and then got the Duke job. He signed a six-year, $7 million-per-year contract with Texas A&M.

Jonathan Smith to Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans hired former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith to replace Mel Tucker, who was fired.

Smith is 34-35 overall as a head coach, having spent six years at Oregon State. He got a seven-year, $7.55 million contract at Michigan State.

Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State

The Mississippi State Bulldogs hired former Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to be their new head coach. Lebby signed a four-year deal worth $4,510,000 annually.

Zach Arnett was fired after just one season with Mississippi State and was replaced.

Fran Brown to Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange fired Dino Babers after a 5-6 season and the program has hired Fran Brown, who was Georgia's defensive backs coach.

This will be Brown's first head coaching job in college. The terms of the deal haven't been announced yet.

Trent Bray to Oregon State

The Oregon State Beavers promoted defensive coordinator Trent Bray as their head coach after Jonathan Smith took the Michigan State job.

Bray will be paid $2 million each season for the next five years.

Curt Cignetti to Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers fired Tom Allen and went out and hired Curt Cignetti who left James Madison University after five seasons.

Cignetti signed a six-year contract with a starting salary of $4 million per year.

Manny Diaz to Duke

The Duke Blue Devils replaced Mike Elko with Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

Diaz has head coaching experience, as he spent parts of three seasons at Miami going 21-15.

Willie Fritz to Houston

The Houston Cougars hired Willie Fritz who left Tulane after eight seasons with the Green Wave going 54-47.

Fritz signed a five-year deal worth $22.5 million total.