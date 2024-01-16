Kalen DeBoer Alabama Contract: What we know about former Washington HC's new deal with Alabama?

Former Washington Huskies HC Kalen DeBoer, who led the team to a dazzling 14-1 record and a CFP appearance in 2023, has agreed to be Alabama's Crimson Tide next head coach.

The move comes after legendary Nick Saban, Alabama's coach whose shoes are enormous to fill, departed.

According to the USA TODAY's coaching salary database, DeBoer's compensation upgrades from his previous $3.2 million salary for the 2022 season to a new annual salary that checks in at $4.2 million at Crimson Tide.

The contract also features incremental raises with the University paying $4.8 million in the final season of the agreement in 2028.

After a successful stint as head coach at the University of Sioux Falls which saw Kalen DeBoer win 3 NAIA national championships, his big break came when he took over at Fresno State in 2020 leading the Bulldogs from a 3-3 record to an impressive 9-3 in his second year.

Contract Dynamics: The financial implications of DeBoer's move

DeBoer's commitment to Alabama extends for seven years, culminating in the 2028 season. However, what has caught the attention of many is the substantial buyout clause embedded in the contract.

Should DeBoer decide to leave for another coaching position, the buyout is a staggering $12 million.

But the draw of the SEC and the challenge of following one coaching giant in Saban proved too difficult for DeBoer to refuse.

In comparison, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's contract, which included an Alabama-specific clause, would have incurred only a $7.5 million buyout if he had taken the Alabama job.

That was DeBoer's revamped contract signed with Washington in November 2021 and extended through the 2028 season in November 2022.

The deal would pay him $4.2 million in 2023, $1 million more annually than recorded in his previous salary, with built-in raises of $100,000 per year plus bonuses based on performance.

Kalen DeBoer's vision for Alabama

Upon joining Alabama, Kalen DeBoer makes an official statement and he stresses the depth of respect for the tradition inherent to the program along with his high standards.

The 49-year-old coach said it was a huge honor, and thanked Nick Saban for his extraordinary contribution to the program:

"I have always had an incredible respect for Alabama football and its commitment to excellence. The tradition-rich history of this program is unmatched across the landscape of college athletics, and I look forward to continuing that moving forward. Following Coach Saban is an honor. He has been the standard for college football, and his success is unprecedented," DeBoer said.