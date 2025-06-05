3 days after Ohio State visit, 5-star RB Savion Hiter gets 100% real on reports of potentially joining Michigan or Tennessee

Savion Hiter spent the weekend at Ohio State with some of the program's key football figures. Hiter is a five-star running back prospect and one of the best players in the 2026 class.

According to Sports Illustrated, Hiter called the experience a "great official visit." However, On3's Steve Wiltfong said that despite a visit to Ohio State, there are two teams at the top for Hiter: Tennessee and Michigan.

On Wednesday, Hiter caught wind of the rumors on X (formerly known as Twitter) and responded by writing,

"Where does this stuff come from when I’ve done 0 interviews 😂."

Of course, it's important to note that Hiter has kept his options close to his chest for the entirety of the recruitment process.

Sports Illustrated pointed out that the Michigan Wolverines have been doing all they can to secure his commitment. Still, the highly rated 2026 prospect hasn't indicated his preference for the Wolverines, Buckeyes or Volunteers. Hence, any news coming out at the moment is based on calculated guesses and rumors.

What could Savion Hiter bring to Ohio State?

According to Athlon Sports, Savion Hiter enjoyed an impressive 2024 season at Louisa County High School (Virginia). The dual-threat star appeared at tailback and outside linebacker for his school.

Hiter rushed for 1,698 yards and 26 touchdowns and added 56 tackles, seven sacks and a pick on the defensive side. He's since been credited with interest from Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee and Georgia.

Hiter is a modern football player with decent size (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) and a versatile skill set. He could come in and contribute immediately to Ryan Day's side as they look to consolidate their place as one of college football's premier programs.

Furthermore, his ability to play both ways could work a treat, especially in a landscape fresh off Travis Hunter's 2024 Heisman Trophy win.

The Buckeyes are among the teams firmly in the driving seat for Hiter. Their fans will hope that they can secure the recruitment and add to an already impressive crop of running backs and linebackers.

