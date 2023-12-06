3 football legends who've won the Heisman, National title and the Super Bowl feat. Marcus Allen

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place in New York City on Saturday, airing live on ESPN at 8 p.m. EST. LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are the four finalists to take home college football's most prestigious award.

Only three players have ever won the Heisman Trophy, a national championship and the Super Bowl. Take a look at the list of players, each of whom is a member of both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame, to have done so below.

3 football legends who've won the Heisman, National title and the Super Bowl

#1: Tony Dorsett

Tony Dorsett was the first player to accomplish the rare feat. He took home the Heisman Trophy in 1976 as a member of the Pittsburgh Panthers, winning the national title in the same season.

Dorsett ran for 1,948 yards and 21 touchdowns on 338 carries for the 12-0 Panthers. He added seven receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown. In his college career, he accounted for 6,082 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns on 1,074 carries. Dorsett added 404 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 38 receptions.

He was drafted second overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1977 NFL Draft, winning Super Bowl XII in his rookie season. Dorsett retired with 12,739 rushing yards and 77 touchdowns on 2,936 carries. He caught 398 passes for 3,554 yards and 13 touchdowns.

#2: Marcus Allen

Marcus Allen was the second player to join the illustrious list. He won the national title in 1978, his true freshman season, as a member of the USC Trojans. Three years later, Allen was named the Heisman winner as a senior.

He ran for 2,342 yards and 22 touchdowns on 403 carries. Allen added 29 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown. In his college career, he accounted for 4,682 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns on 893 carries. Allen added 721 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 79 receptions.

He was drafted 10th overall by the then-Los Angeles Raiders in the 1982 NFL Draft. Allen won Super Bowl XVIII in his second season, also taking home Super Bowl MVP honors. The 1985 NFL MVP retired with 12,243 rushing yards and 123 touchdowns on 3,022 carries. He caught 587 passes for 5,411 yards and 21 touchdowns.

#3: Charles Woodson

Charles Woodson is the latest player to accomplish the feat. He took home the Heisman Trophy in 1997 as a member of the Michigan Wolverines, winning the national title in the same season.

Woodson remains the only player who primarily played defense to win the Heisman. He recorded 44 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, eight interceptions and nine passes defended. On offense, Woodson added 12 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns as well as five carries for 21 yards and one touchdown. He also returned 36 punts for 301 yards and one touchdown.

In his college career, he accounted for 162 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 18 interceptions, 30 passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. On offense, Woodson had 402 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 25 receptions as well as 193 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He also returned 47 punts for 407 yards and one touchdown and four kickoffs for 82 yards.

He was drafted fourth overall by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 1998 NFL Draft, winning Super Bowl XLV later in his career. Woodson retired with 1,220 tackles, 54.0 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, 65 interceptions, 183 passes defended, 33 forced fumbles, 18 fumble recoveries and 13 defensive touchdowns.

He hardly played on offense. However, he did catch two passes for 27 yards. The 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year returned 90 punts for 736 yards and five kickoffs for 47 yards.