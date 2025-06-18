3 months after Carson Beck-Hanna Cavinder breakup, Josh Pate throws light on Miami's stance on off-field drama

Carson Beck had a strong run as Georgia’s QB1, finishing with a 24-3 record. Last season, the Bulldogs ended 11-2, including 6-2 in Southeastern Conference play. However, Beck threw 12 interceptions in the second half of the campaign before suffering a season-ending elbow injury.

His personal situation also took a hit when his breakup with former Miami guard Hanna Cavinder became public in March. But the expectation for the upcoming season is that Beck will regain his draft stock and will once again be a Heisman contender.

College football analyst Josh Pate spoke about Beck on his show on Tuesday, calling him the No. 2 quarterback in the ACC based on expectations. He explained that while many blame Beck for Georgia’s second-half struggles last year, the team was not able to run the ball and led the SEC in dropped passes.

Pate also believes that the Hurricanes see Beck’s personal issues as something that will help him refocus.

“I can tell you what Miami thinks," Pate said (44:13), via "Josh Pate's College Football Show." "Miami thinks they got themselves a really good player here. Miami also, and I don’t if they’re wrong, kind of low-key loves the headspace he’s in right now. And this is going to be viewed as a wild card nationally.

"But I’m telling you, internally at Miami, they look at some of the off-field stuff that’s happened in his personal life. And while that may be viewed as a negative, what it has provided is clarity for him. All the more time to focus on football.”

With Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and a stronger group of receivers, Beck could be in a good position to get back on track.

“There are a lot of folks who doubt him,” Pate said. “There are a lot of people who take all the blame from last year’s shortcomings at Georgia and they toss it on his shoulders. Why? Because it’s easy to do. And I think the guy’s got a lot to prove.”

On June 4, On3 analyst J.D. PicKell also said that Carson Beck’s breakup with Hanna Cavinder will bring a positive change to his production with Miami.

“I love that for Carson Beck," PicKell said, via “Hard Count.” "I love the no girlfriend part of it for my guy. Single Carson Beck, I believe, was the guy who was all-SEC a year ago. If we’re going to go by that logic. I love the idea now that he’s able to hopefully lock in on some football.”

Beck and the Hurricanes and will open their 2025 season at home against Notre Dame on Sept. 1.

