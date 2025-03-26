33-year-old former Duke player Brandon Braxton reportedly confesses to murder of high school friend

Brandon Braxton, a Duke Blue Devils wide receiver from 2010 to 2013, confessed to murder, according to a Wednesday report from the New York Post, which viewed the affidavit. It was also reported by TMZ. He reportedly confessed while being held on an unrelated trespassing charge.

North Carolina real estate agent Whitney Hurd was reported missing by her family on July 11, and her body was found with multiple stab wounds three days later.

Braxton, who was high school friends with Hurd, had been viewed as a person of interest in the investigation. His fingerprints were found at the murder scene and inside Hurd's stolen car, according to the affidavit.

Braxton was not arrested until March 20. Shortly after he was arrested, he is believed to have confessed to the murder, according to the reports.

Following her murder by Brandon Braxton, Whitney Hurd remembered for her smile in her obituary

Whitney Hurd, who was 32 when she was allegedly murdered by Brandon Braxton on July 14, was remembered in an obituary:

"Her smile and laugh were infectious and you just couldn’t help to be drawn to her. She had fond memories of her neighborhood families, youth group at Providence Presbyterian Church, playing soccer, her college years, Delta Delta Delta sorority and loved her cute mini Bernadoodle, Luna. She cherished her nephew Camden and niece Catherine whom she adored deeply."

Brandon Braxton has been in jail since Jan. 23 on a trespassing charge. Following his reported confession to Whitney Hurd's murder on March 20, it was ordered that he will be held without bail on March 21. A court date for the murder trial has not been set.

In addition to the murder and trespassing charges, Braxton has reportedly been accused of assaulting a female in October. Additionally, according to court records, he was charged with exposing his private parts in a public place.

