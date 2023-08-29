$39.4 million in TV money for ACC teams at stake if the conference's member strength dips below 15; ESPN can renegotiate the existing deal: Reports

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has been trying to figure things out for its future. The conference has been attempting to add the trio of the SMU Mustangs, California Golden Bears, and Stanford Cardinal.

Action Network's College Football Insider Brett McMurphy posted that there is risk-aversion for the ACC to potentially save money by renegotiating their media rights deal.

"One reason ACC considering Stanford, Cal & SMU is ESPN's media rights deal w/ACC allows ESPN to renegotiate (i.e. reduce revenue) if league drops below 15 members, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. With potential future departures of FSU, Clemson & possibly others, ACC considering P5 schools now as opposed to G5 schools later to maintain required membership number."

The Atlantic Coast Conference has to make sure they do not hit the 15-team total because once they do, their media rights deal decreases significantly. It's not the fact that the number hits, it's about the teams willingness to move out.

Why would teams want to leave the ACC right now?

A big reason the league could be losing programs to the conference is because of the money. While $39.4 million (approximately $40 million) per season is a lot, that is only ahead of the Pac-12 for the Power Five conference's annual revenue.

The Atlantic Coast Conference does not have much room for growth either, as they are under their current TV deal until 2036.

However, if the renegotiation happens if the conference drops to 15 teams, Commissioner Jim Phillips needs to make sure that does not happen.

Florida State and Clemson have been two of the more vocal conferences about the difference in revenue they could be making.

The report does not clarify this, but the assumption is that college football programs have been focusing on their annual revenue generation.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are partial members as they are independent in football but part of the conference everywhere else. Conference revenue is higher in the Big Ten, Big 12, and Southeastern Conferences, so why would teams willingly stay?

Some teams can easily kill the Atlantic Coast Conference if they pair up and essentially create a walkout. The conference is going to need to ensure that doesn't happen and make sure they are protected from it ever reaching that total.

This trio of teams would add an estimated $55 million, and that makes things look a little better. If the conference can continue to figure out ways to add revenue, it will be a great plus to avoid that number.