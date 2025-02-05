3x National Champ Urban Meyer reveals Bill Belichick's advice on hiring coaches from 2005

Three-time National Champions Urban Meyer appeared on "The Triple Option" on Wednesday and spoke about the problems Ohio State coach Ryan Day has been facing. Day has had a tremendous amount of success lately, defeating the Notre Dame Irish 34-23 on January 20th to win the national championship.

However, since then, the team has had several issues. Most notably, the team lost offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, after one year with the team, signed to become the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Meyer's co-host, Rob Stone, asked if there was anything coaches could do to prepare for these situations. Meyer spoke about advice he got on hiring coaches from legendary coach Bill Belichick in 2005.

"You know when I met with Bill Belichick in 2005 and I was just starting because I was at Bowling Green and I lost my offensive coordinator," Meyer said (starts at 4:00). "Right away I started feeling it. I went to Utah and we won two titles and my offensive coordinator became the coach of UNLV and I lost my defensive coordinator who became a head coach.

"I go visit with Belichick and he kept doing this (makes gesture bringing his hands inward). Promote from within. As soon as you start bringing outsiders out to the inside, you're asking for problems. I've experienced that as well and so from that point forward, I went on the co-coordinator rampage."

Meyer explained that he would have a coordinator, but then have a co-coordinator behind them that he could promote if his primary offensive or defensive coordinator left the team for a position at another school or in the NFL.

Urban Meyer has an impressive coaching tree

Urban Meyer used the system of internal promotion he learned from Bill Belichick a lot throughout his career. He has one of the most successful coaching trees in the history of college football.

During his tenure with Ohio State (2012-18), he had nine coordinators who went on to become head coaches elsewhere.

Luke Fickell

Mike Vrabel

Chris Ash

Tom Herman

Tim Beck

Everett Withers

Ryan Day

Greg Schiano

Kevin Wilson

Conversely, since becoming the head coach of Ohio State, the only assistant coach for Ryan Day who has become a head coach is Jeff Hafley.

