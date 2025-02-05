  • home icon
  • College Football
  • 3x National Champ Urban Meyer reveals Bill Belichick's advice on hiring coaches from 2005

3x National Champ Urban Meyer reveals Bill Belichick's advice on hiring coaches from 2005

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Feb 05, 2025 15:52 GMT
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Three-time National Champions Urban Meyer appeared on "The Triple Option" on Wednesday and spoke about the problems Ohio State coach Ryan Day has been facing. Day has had a tremendous amount of success lately, defeating the Notre Dame Irish 34-23 on January 20th to win the national championship.

However, since then, the team has had several issues. Most notably, the team lost offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, after one year with the team, signed to become the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Meyer's co-host, Rob Stone, asked if there was anything coaches could do to prepare for these situations. Meyer spoke about advice he got on hiring coaches from legendary coach Bill Belichick in 2005.

"You know when I met with Bill Belichick in 2005 and I was just starting because I was at Bowling Green and I lost my offensive coordinator," Meyer said (starts at 4:00). "Right away I started feeling it. I went to Utah and we won two titles and my offensive coordinator became the coach of UNLV and I lost my defensive coordinator who became a head coach.
also-read-trending Trending
"I go visit with Belichick and he kept doing this (makes gesture bringing his hands inward). Promote from within. As soon as you start bringing outsiders out to the inside, you're asking for problems. I've experienced that as well and so from that point forward, I went on the co-coordinator rampage."
youtube-cover

Meyer explained that he would have a coordinator, but then have a co-coordinator behind them that he could promote if his primary offensive or defensive coordinator left the team for a position at another school or in the NFL.

Urban Meyer has an impressive coaching tree

Urban Meyer used the system of internal promotion he learned from Bill Belichick a lot throughout his career. He has one of the most successful coaching trees in the history of college football.

During his tenure with Ohio State (2012-18), he had nine coordinators who went on to become head coaches elsewhere.

  • Luke Fickell
  • Mike Vrabel
  • Chris Ash
  • Tom Herman
  • Tim Beck
  • Everett Withers
  • Ryan Day
  • Greg Schiano
  • Kevin Wilson

Conversely, since becoming the head coach of Ohio State, the only assistant coach for Ryan Day who has become a head coach is Jeff Hafley.

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी