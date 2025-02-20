3x National Champ Urban Meyer shares what left him "worried" about the current CFB structure

Three-time national champion-winning coach Urban Meyer is worried about the future of college football. With the playoffs expanding, and seeing how some teams got into the playoffs with better records but worse competition, Meyer thinks that will entice teams to not schedule anyone tough.

Ad

"The thing that I worried about is this," Meyer said at 29:30. "Why would you dare play, you are opening with Texas next year, why? Other than it's good for the game, it's great for the fans, but you are evaluated on one thing, not good. You are evaluated at the end of the season. I'm worried these teams will play god-awful schedules, horrific schedules and no one is talking about that.

Ad

Trending

"There has to be some analytics done to say this game is worth this, so you play it. Boise State, SMU can play all those problems and schedule the big dogs. Go play Tennessee and the Wolverines, Texas."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Indiana made the College Football Playoff despite not beating anyone ranked. But, they had an easier schedule, while other teams who get left out of the playoffs did have quality wins over top-ranked opponents.

Urban Meyer expects blowouts in CFP

With some teams looking for a better record and not playing the best competition, Urban Meyer thinks it will lead to non-worthy teams making the College Football Playoff.

Ad

In the first year of the playoffs, the first round saw plenty of blowouts and Meyer thinks that could be the case going forward.

“I think a lot of people, when the word ‘playoff’ started and 12 teams, and trying to have the imagination of March Madness,” Meyer said, via On3. “The one the reality is the chance of upsets in the game of college football happen, but not the extreme that happened in March Madness. I think we are now being presented with that.

Ad

“Time will tell if that will happen, but every year in March Madness, you get a couple upsets, and that’s the charm of it. That’s the beauty of March Madness. I’m just wondering, are college football fans ready for first round-blowouts every year?”

Meyer went 187-32 as a college football head coach and won two national championships with Florida and one with Ohio State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place