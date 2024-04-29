$4.6M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders hints at official announcement of 'Perfect Timing' song via Instagram

Shedeur Sanders has shown his abilities on the football field as the quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. He is preparing for his final season in Boulder before he enters the NFL draft next year.

Deion Sanders’ son has also taken a dive into the world of music. On Monday, Shedeur took to Instagram to share the news of the release of his single "Perfect Timing". He wrote in an Instagram story:

“Perfect Timing dropping soon.”

Shedeur Sanders' official announcement.

The original post was shared by Well Off Media, the social media company owned by Shedeur Sanders’ brother Deion Sanders Jr.

The post had a screenshot confirming that the Colorado Buffaloes QB had successfully submitted his song. It also said that the single was in review and would hit the stores soon. Along with the message, there was a snap of the star in his famous pose "The Shedeur", where he brandishes his watch after an accomplishment.

“Perfect Timing on the way,” the Instagram post’s caption read.

It isn't the first foray into music by someone from the Sanders family. In 1994, Deion Sanders came out with his single "Must be Money". Deion Sanders Jr. has a long list of discography in the genres of hip-hop and rap. Just this month, he released two singles on his YouTube channel titled "Jawn Legend" and "Rockies".

Now Shedeur, who has an NIL valuation of $4.6 million according to On3, is showing off his musical talents before the stress of the college football season takes over this fall.

Shedeur Sanders’ initial reaction to Bo Nix being drafted by the Broncos

While Shedeur Sanders prepares for the 2024 CFB season and gets into music, the Denver Broncos found a solution to their QB problem.

Sean Payton’s side drafted former Oregon QB Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 draft. When asked about it after the Colorado Buffaloes' spring game on Saturday, Shedeur said:

“Yeah, man, I don't know what to expect next.”

The Broncos were one team that Deion Sanders had pinpointed for his son when he would enter the draft next year. While the QB was eligible this year, he decided to return for one more season in Colorado.

Now that the Broncos have found their future QB, Shedeur Sanders would have to look for a team in need before the draft. Who will take him next year?