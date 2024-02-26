Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders has gone on to make a name for himself in college football. The 22-year-old transferred from Jackson State to Boulder at the beginning of last season to join his father, Deion Sanders, who was named as the head coach of the Buffs.

Despite the Buffaloes finishing their 2023 campaign with a 4-8 record, Shedeur Sanders went on to put up an incredible performance, recording 3,230 passing yards and 27 TD passes in his debut season in Boulder.

The $4.7 million NIL-worth QB also knows about the influence he has with his social media and opened up about using it to influence youngsters and other players wishing to follow his path. Coach Prime's QB son recently shared a snippet from his interview with Megan Patricia of Overtime SZN.

In the video he posted, Shedeur talked about how he wants to use his social media platform and influence to inspire other kids and youngsters. He went on to talk about the sacrifices and work he put in to be where he is today and wants to help other young players realize this dream as well.

"My whole thing is and like platform and everything, it's really to inspire others. Because I was that kid, I was that at HBCU. We shared with them. We understood the struggles people go through. So that's why its like when people say 'you cocky, you anything', nah it's just I understood what it took to do that.

"I understand like the sacrifices you had to make to get into that position. Because everybody thinks its all shine and fun. But you don't understand like the cons about it. You can't just go party, you can't have fun. You got to stay down and you got to focus."

Despite being eligible for the 2024 NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders decided to return for his final collegiate season with Colorado as they transition into members of the Big 12 conference. If he can go on to showcase his talents this upcoming season, then Shedeur Sanders can become a name to look out for in next year's draft.

Shedeur Sanders makes bold claim regarding EA Sports College Football 25

Another piece of news that CFB fans and gamers are excited about is the rebirth of the beloved College Football franchise. EA Sports announced that they are releasing College Football 25 very soon, and the game will be bigger and better.

Amidst this hype, Shedeur shared a now-deleted cryptic tweet about how EA knows the 'right thing to do.' Fans believed that the QB was hinting at the possibility of being the player to grace the cover of College Football 25.

While it is still too early to tell, having the highest NIL-rated CFB player as the face of the game could prove to be a beneficial marketing decision for EA Sports.

