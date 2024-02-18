Shedeur Sanders has emerged as a star for the Colorado Buffaloes over the last season. With one more season to go, he is already a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft. It is definitely his dad, Deion Sanders' efforts since his childhood that have made the quarterback the lethal player he is right now.

When Shedeur was just 16, he opened up about his dad's coaching methods. He got a lot of heat from Coach Prime and even said that his dad acted like the QB was already an NFL player. Those coaching sessions made him the complete player he is today.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders had to say about Deion Sanders' coaching techniques when the star player was still playing for his high school:

“I’ll be able to handle any coach if I can handle my dad. He acts like I’m an NFL player,” Shedeur had said at the time.

The video was shared by Coach Prime himself, who said that he was proud of Shedeur. According to Sanders, nothing he or his quarterback has done is new, and they are "what God intended them to be." In the video, the NFL legend can be seen berating Shedeur for everything, including his reads and other aspects of his play. Two years after that, the then-18-year-old committed to Jackson State where his dad was the head coach at the time. The rest, as they say, is history.

Shedeur Sanders’ first season under Deion Sanders at Colorado in numbers

After playing two seasons for Jackson State, Shedeur Sanders decided to follow his father to Colorado. He quickly established himself as the star of the team, putting up impressive numbers despite multiple offensive line failures and the team not performing well in general.

The QB threw for an impressive 3,230 passing yards in 12 games of the 2023 season. He did so with 298 pass completions and scored 27 passing touchdowns. Only three of his 430 pass attempts could be picked off by the opposing teams. The team finished the season with a dismal 4-8 overall record and was not eligible for a postseason Bowl game.

Shedeur has one more season to take Colorado to the promised land before setting his sights on the NFL. To help him achieve his dream, his dad has tried to fix the offensive line with new recruits.

Will the QB be able to take advantage? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

