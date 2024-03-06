Shedeur Sanders is not letting his critics off the hook. The QB son of Deion Sanders called out college football analyst Brandon Walker for placing him on the lowest spot of a list that ranked the top quarterbacks in college football in 2024.

Walker, who describes himself as the number one college football media personality in the country, placed Carson Beck of Georgia in the first spot followed by Quinn Ewers of Texas.

Shedeur Sanders was the last QB on the list, thus when he saw himself at the bottom, the QB replied:

"Send Brandon a Drug test"

After Shedeur transferred to Colorado and was named the starting QB, he went 130-for-169 for 1,410 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception through four games. Sanders is 24-4 across his college career.

Shedeur Sanders and his brother Shilo will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft and have become some of the strongest draft prospects already.

Shedeur Sanders inks a deal with a fast-food giant

The $4.7 million NIL-valued (per On3) Buffs QB has made an impactful business move by joining hands with a fast food and beverages giant that many Americans love. Despite not being able to perform as many expected him to in the 2023 college football season, many names have lined up to make him the face of their brands.

This time, an endorsement from Wendy's surprised many fans. The Colorado QB shared the news with his fans:

The star student-athlete shared many snippets and videos from the Wendy's event that took place in Baltimore, Maryland. Apart from being associated with Wendy's, Shedeur signed deals with brands like Gatorade, Beats by Dre, Mercedez Benz, the Brady Brand, Under Armor, etc.

As one of the highest-paid NIL student-athletes in the country, Sanders has created a personal brand for himself. Even though he experienced a rocky start at Colorado, many believe Shedeur Sanders will pull his socks up and show his prowess on the field.

