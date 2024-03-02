WATCH: $4.7 million NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders’ joins hands with Wendy’s as Deion Sanders’ son makes bold business moves

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders has been making bold business moves in the college football offseason. The Colorado QB took to Instagram to announce a deal with Wendy's. He has joined hands with the food and beverages giant to add to his already impressive NIL portfolio.

Shedeur has been a standout star in the Buffaloes setup that failed to see substantial success in the 2023 season. He will be returning for a final go at the college football level before stepping up to the NFL in the draft next year. Before that move eventually happens, brands have been lining up to get an endorsement from him and Wendy's is the latest to do so.

Here is the Instagram post shared by the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders announcing his new partnership with Wendy's.

“Wendy's x LEGENDARY,” Shedeur wrote in the caption.

The Colorado star, who has an NIL valuation of $4.7 million according to On3, shared some snippets of Wendy's event in Baltimore, Maryland. He interacted with the staff and fans and seemed to be enjoying himself amid all the limelight.

Apart from Wendy's, Shedeur has deals with brands like Gatorade, Mercedes Benz, Beats by Dre, Under Armor, the Brady Brand and many more. He is one of the highest-paid NIL athletes in the country, owing to the personal brand he has created along with his performances on the football field. He is certainly aware of his platform and opened up about using it for the good of young people.

Shedeur Sanders on using his platform to inspire others

In a recent podcast appearance, Shedeur Sanders said that he believes in using his platform and brand value to become an inspiration for others. He also talked about the sacrifices one has to make to reach the level he is at. According to him, his critics think it has all been easy for him. Shedeur said the following on the "Overtime" podcast:

“My whole thing is and like platform and everything, it's really to inspire others. Because I was that kid, I was that at HBCU. We shared time with them. We understood the struggles people go through. So that's why it's like when people say 'you cocky, you anything', nah it's just I understood what it took to do that."

The QB is already one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. His NIL deals are giving him a chance to increase his marketability. And he is just getting started.

