PHOTO: $4.7 million NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders supports Shelomi Sanders and Buffs' WBB team during Washington matchup

On Thursday, The Colorado Buffaloes took on the Washington Huskies in an intense Pac-12 matchup at the Coors Event Center in Boulder. Colorado Buffaloes football quarterback Shedeur Sanders was out to support his sister Shelomi Sanders and the Buffaloes women's basketball team.

The Buffs shared a photograph on Instagram of the football star courtside with Colorado super fan Miss Peggy.

“@cubuffsfootball & Peggy out to support,” the Buffs basketball announced through their IG story.

Miss Peggy is well known in Boulder for her passion for Colorado sports. No matter the sport, she has been there to cheer for the black and gold.

The team has had a good season and continued their dominance over the low-lying Huskies. Here is the snap of the $4.7 million NIL-valued, according to On3, Buffaloes quarterback supporting Shelomi Sanders.

Shedeur and Peggy at the Buffs vs. Huskies game.

Shedeur Sanders’ support works as Shelomi Sanders and the Buffaloes return to winning ways

The past few weeks have been tough for the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team. They lost four straight games before taking on the Washington Huskies on Thursday. They had to win to keep their hopes of March Madness alive, and they didn't disappoint.

Shelomi Sanders didn't have a role to play in the team's victory. Colorado guard Maddie Nolan led the team with 20 points and one rebound. It helped the Buffaloes snap out of their losing streak to register a much-needed win, 68-62. Buffaloes guard Frida Foreman and center Aronette Vonleh also chipped in with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

