Is Shelomi Sanders a redshirt freshman? Exploring Deion Sanders daughter's basketball carrer

It's absolutely no secret that Shelomi Sanders comes from a predominantly football family. Her dad, Deion, alone influenced most of his kids (four of them, specifically) to become football players at some point. But Shelomi, because there are no women's college football teams, has chosen basketball – something that's not all weird since Coach Prime himself was an all-state hoops player in high school.

That's not to say she didn't play football growing up (she did, as evidenced by a few IG posts of hers, but that's a story for another time). Her college basketball career will be the focus here.

Is Shelomi Sanders a redshirt freshman?

Yes, she is. Shelomi Sanders redshirted after joining the University of Colorado partway through her true freshman year last season. A 5-foot-6 guard out of Rockwall, Texas, Sanders only played in two games for Jackson State (where Deion Sanders previously coached before being hired by CU in December 2022).

She hasn't seen much action yet for the third-ranked Lady Buffs (15-1) this season. That's not bad at all, though, as she is just getting started with the team.

“It was basically (figuring out) how I could become a part of this team, like how I could morph into being a Buffalo," Shelomi said via BuffZone. "My transition was pretty smooth. Everyone was very nice. Everyone was very welcoming and opening. It was nice.”

Shelomi Sanders basketball stats

For now, Shelomi Sanders' college stats aren't that big of a sample size.

On HUDL, a few highlights of Shelomi have been posted, and one thing is clear: She has shown a penchant for shooting from 3-point range.

Here's a highlight reel of Shelomi from 2022 posted on HUDL before she committed to joining Jackson State.

Here are her at Jackson State and Colorado (four games): 1.3 points and 0.8 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game. She is 2-for-10, including 1-for-5 from 3-point range. Shelomi has made one basket at both schools. She had two points, one rebound and one steal at Jackson State and has three points, two rebounds and one steal at CU.

Of course, when Coach Prime left for Boulder, much of his family – including Shelomi – and some of his football team followed.

Is Shelomi Sanders diabetic?

She is. Shelomi Sanders is a Type 1 diabetic, which means she needs supplemental insulin to survive. She recently talked about her condition in an interview with a nonprofit organization called @beyondtype1.