Colorado coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, opened up about the mindset change that happened when he enrolled at Jackson State. In an appearance on the "Overtime" podcast, the Buffaloes quarterback said that he tries to use his platform to inspire others. He also reacted to haters who, according to him, accuse him of being "cocky."

Shedeur joined his dad at Jackson State in 2021 before moving to Colorado with him at the end of the 2022 season. Over his three seasons in college football, the quarterback has created a flashy persona on and off the field. He shared a short clip from the podcast on his Instagram account Sunday, where he can be heard replying to his critics.

“My whole thing is, like the platform and everything, it's really to inspire others,” Shedeur said. “Because I was that kid, I was at a HBCU. We shared time with them, we understood the struggles people go through. So that's why it's like when people say you cocky, you anything, naah, it's just I understood what it took to do that.

“I understand like the sacrifices you had to make to get into that position. Because everyone thinks it's all shine and fun. But you don't understand the cons about it.”

The 22-year-old got instant backing from his elder sister, Deiondra Sanders. She reshared the clip on her Instagram story to amplify the message from her star brother.

Deiondra Sanders shared the clip on her IG story.

Shedeur Sanders opened up about getting heat from his dad, Deion Sanders

Shedeur Sanders did not become the player he is overnight. He had to work hard to get where he is, often facing the heat from his dad, Deion Sanders, more than anybody else would. He opened up about it as a 16-year-old high school athlete, saying that his legendary father treated him like he was already playing at the NFL level and wanted that kind of dedication from the teenager.

“I’ll be able to handle any coach if I can handle my dad. He acts like I’m an NFL player,” he said in an old clip recently reshared by 'Coach Prime.'

Shedeur Sanders hinted at a sort of baptism by fire that he went through to reap the rewards like he is doing at the moment. He will be a top draft prospect for the NFL next year but would want to leave Boulder with some silverware to etch his name in the Buffaloes' history.

