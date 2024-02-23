Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is excited for EA Sports to revive College Football with their upcoming new game. After over a decade of hiatus, College Football 25 is expected to hit the market this summer. And Deion Sanders' quarterback son made a bold claim in a now-deleted cryptic tweet.

A tweet from Blue Blood Bias talked about how Shedeur Sanders recently posted a tweet with a cryptic message to EA Sports:

"EA Sports knows the right thing to do", Shedeur tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

After the company released a teaser trailer of the game last week, much of the discussion online has been about who should be on the cover photo of the game. In the past, the game would feature players who had already declared and joined the NFL. But with the amendments that have been brought in with the change in NIL rules and regulations, a current CFB player could grace the cover of College Football 25.

And as per rumors, the now-deleted tweet from Sheduer Sanders seemed to have hinted at the possibility of him being the face of the game. Despite the Colorado Buffaloes finishing 4-8 overall last campaign, Shedeur put up impressive statistics recording 3,230 passing yards and 27 TD passes.

Also Read: WATCH: $50 million worth Coach Prime once became boxing coach for sons Shedeur and Deion Sanders Jr. amid hilarious matchup

Should Shedeur Sanders be the face of College Football 25?

There are several reasons why EA Sports could profit from marketing College Football 25 with the Colorado quarterback on the cover. First of all, Shedeur has quite the following on social media with over a million followers on Instagram. If EA decides to put him and his father Deion Sanders on the cover, then it could appeal to a larger audience to purchase the game.

Expand Tweet

Apart from this, Shedeur Sanders also has the highest NIL valuation compared to any other player in college football. As per On3, he is ranked second behind LeBron James' son Bronny James with a valuation of $4.7 million. This also makes him one of the most recognizable faces in college sports.

Apart from Shedeur, there are other players whom EA could look into getting on their cover. These include the likes of Travis Hunter, Jalen Milroe and more.

Do you think putting Shedeur on the cover of College Football 25 is a good idea to market the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More: Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders once opened up about getting heat from Coach Prime during practice: “He acts like I'm NFL player”