$45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders flexes $10,000,000 Nike deal via his shoe collection ahead of Colorado's Week 6 ASU clash

Deion Sanders is more of a superbrand than the name of a person at the moment. Coach Prime has made the Colorado Buffaloes into a very competitive unit since his arrival in Boulder. And the prime effect takes care of everything else.

Ahead of their Week 6 matchup, the Buffaloes head coach flexed his Nike deal in front of the world. And he did that via his shoe collection. The $45 million-worth man is proud of the $10 million deal.

So what did Deion Sanders show off on social media before the Buffa Crunch Week 6 game against the Arizona State Sun Devils?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders shows off his Nike deal with insane shoes collection

Just ahead of the Arizona State Sun Devils game, Deion Sanders was in a mood for some flex. So the $45 million-worth man decided to bring out his Nike shoe collection for the world to see.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach arranged his shoe collection in a neat line and decided to pose with it. And anyway, the $10 million deal is indeed something to show off.

"Game Day Nike, CU Buffs football," Sanders wrote in the caption with his hashtag Coach Prime.

Prime re-signed his deal with Nike earlier this year for an apparent fee of around $10 million a year. The partnership dates back to the 1990s, when Prime Time stunned the world by handling his NFL and MLB careers together.

They fell out along the way but the new deal means that water is under the bridge in this matter. And what a day to remind people about who he is.

Is the Colorado bandwagon back on track?

After years of obscurity, the Colorado football program decided to hire Deion Sanders in the hope of a revival of fortune.

Coach Prime built a brand new team, sending most of the roster he inherited to the chopping block. He brought in new players and ushered in a new culture in the locker room. This, coupled with the overall positive impact of his arrival, had the Buffaloes fans finally daring to dream.

The Colorado bandwagon started strong, with three wins in the first three games. But since then, it has lost its way a bit. The Buffaloes face Arizona State in week 6 and it could be just what they need to bring their season back on track.

The Sun Devils' season has generally been that of struggle. They have managed just one win in five weeks so far, probably a fair reflection on the program.

They had won just three games in the whole of last season. So can the Buffaloes get back to winning ways and start rebuilding their season, one game at a time?