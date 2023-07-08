What happened between Deion Sanders and Nike? Breaking down NFL legend's problems with apparel giant

In a 2017 interview with Complex Sports, NFL legend Deion Sanders said that he would never work for Nike again. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was clear and precise with his words and confirmed what many suspected at the time.

During a 2017 episode of "Sneaker Shopping," Sanders told host Joe La Puma that he worked with Nike designer Tracy Teague to create the original Diamond Turf but felt that he was inadequately compensated.

He expressed displeasure about how little Nike contributed to his youth training camps. Moreover, Sanders said that he never met Nike co-founder Phillip Knight in a face-to-face meeting.

Thankfully, the feud seems to be a thing of the past, as Coach Prime has reportedly regained the Nike family. The University of Colorado coach has agreed to restart a deal with the apparel sponsor with whom he previously had a storied relationship.

It's only natural, as Colorado is a Nike school. Sanders' re-signing is a coup for Nike and will solve countless logistic nightmares. Now that's out of the way, let's see just how fruitful Sanders' and Nike's new partnership will be.

Deion Sanders Diamond Turf Ad (1994)

How much did Deion Sanders make from Nike?

Sanders' first endorsement deal was with Nike, which was around $250,000 annually. However, six months later, Nike improved the agreement to a seven-digit figure.

It's unclear how much the Dallas Cowboys legend made with the swoosh, but it's likely that both parties came out richer.

Nice Kicks



After being spotted in his Nike Diamond Turf Max '96 at Colorado's Black & Gold Game in April, Coach Prime has revealed today he is rejoining The Swoosh and relaunching his signature line with a new Prime logo.

Deion Sanders' net worth

Deion Sanders has an estimated net worth of $45 Million. Arguably the most outstanding cornerback in NFL history, Sanders knew a thing or two about playing good and looking good while he was at it.

As an NFL pro, Deion Sanders was one of the best-paid non-quarterbacks in the league. He earned $10-15 million per year in the late 1990s between endorsements and contracts from baseball and NFL teams. He always provided significant value for money for his franchises and was a multiple-time Pro Bowler.

After retirement, Sanders went into coaching. He first cut his teeth at Jackson State University before snagging the head coach role at the University of Colorado. He signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract to make the love from Jackson State to Colorado.

Between football and baseball salaries, Sanders earned just under $60 million in contract money alone, $45 million from NFL salaries and $13 million from baseball salaries. That's decent for a legendary two-sport athlete.

