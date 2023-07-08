Deion Sanders shoes: Is the Cowboys legend returning to Nike?

Deion Sanders returns to Nike's illustrious roster of endorsers after making a subtle announcement on his Instagram account.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach posted a photo with classic Nike Air Turf Diamond Shoes on his lap. He captioned it with "We Coming."

It's the same shoes he wore when playing professional football or baseball. Sanders played for four Major League Baseball teams in eight years. He also suited up for five National Football League teams in 17 seasons.

His low-key announcement had NFL all-time rushing leader Emmitt Smith commenting:

“Some heat! You know my size 😂”

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce reacted:

“Iconic!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Former NFL running back Fred Taylor also chimed in:

“I got mine on deck!!!!”

Former NFL cornerback Dre Bly said:

“You are the reason I wore 3 quarter cleats Prime‼️ 👌🏾”

Other celebrities like comedian Vena E., hip-hop artist Wale, and singer/rapper Jacquees also reacted to the announcement.

Deion Sanders' magnetic personality makes him a marketable individual, even if he's no longer playing football or baseball.

However, his deal with Nike puts him at odds with Under Armour. After taking over Jackson State's football program, the two-time Super Bowl champion became the latter's ambassador. His influence was a significant reason for the Tigers switching apparel sponsorship.

After bringing football glory to Jackson State, Sanders will implore the same practices and leadership to turn Colorado into a winner. The Buffaloes hadn't had a winning record since 2016 when Mike MacIntyre led the Pac-12 squad to an 8-1 record.

In doing so, Deion Sanders must wear the school's gear with the iconic Swoosh logo. Colorado has been a Nike school since 1995, and their current deal will end after the 2024-25 athletic year.

Sanders re-joining Nike is also a massive 180-turn. In 2017, he reportedly declared he would never again work with the Oregon-based sports apparel company.

Deion Sanders new Nike shoes release date

There is no official date to release the new Deion Sanders shoes with Nike. However, they have been providing "Coach Prime" customized sneakers, especially with his lingering foot problems.

But he wore his signature Nike DT Max shoe last April to a Colorado spring game. His footwear had Nike React midsoles for better cushion.

Meanwhile, his contract with Colorado allows him to continue his role as Under Armour ambassador, granted he will wear Nike gear as Buffaloes' head coach.

When did Deion Sanders first join Nike?

Deion Sanders first signed with Nike in 1993. Back then, he was already one of the premier NFL defensive backs. A year later, he became the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Nike released his original signature shoe, the Air Diamond Turf, in 1993-94. The Air Diamond Turf II came out a year later, while the DT Max was unveiled in 1996.

Sanders' Air Diamond Turf IV came out in 1997. A year later, Nike offered the Air Diamond Turf V, the last of his signature shoe line.

Nike re-released the original Air Diamond Turf, the Diamond Turf II, and the Air DT Max from 2005 to 2013.

