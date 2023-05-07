Who did Emmitt Smith play for? Exploring the legendary RB's career achievements in NFL

Emmitt Smith is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL. The running back played his professional career in the league primarily with the Dallas Cowboys, but also appeared for the Arizona Cardinals towards the end of his playing days.

Drafted as the 17th overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, Smith's greatness in the sport started during his time with the Florida Gators. The three seasons he spent with the football program were a successful one, which eventually earned him the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Emmitt Smith's career in the NFL

Emmitt Smith with the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys were holding the 17th pick going into the 1990 NFL Draft. They had considered drafting Baylor Bears' linebacker, James Francis. However, Francis was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 12th pick. This led the Cowboys to select Smith.

Despite missing the preseason in his rookie season, Smith was a starter for the Cowboys during the regular season. He rushed for 937 yards during and scored 11 touchdowns. This earned him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and a Pro Bowl honor.

Smith continued to become a better player in the league after his rookie season, rushing for 1,000 yards in each of the following 11 seasons. He was named the NFL MVP in 1993 after recording a league-leading 1,486 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

The running back played 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before making a move to the Arizona Cardinals in 2003. Smith played two seasons with the Cardinals, appearing in 25 games and scoring 11 touchdowns before drawing the curtain on his career.

Emmitt Smith's NFL Honors and Records

Super Bowl XXIX Celebration

Smith's time in the NFL saw him earn a lot of honors and also broke many records that still stand. The running back was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys. Aside from being the NFL MVP in 1993, he was also named the Super Bowl MVP the same season.

The running back was an eight-time Pro Bowler during his career, earning the honor for six consecutive seasons from his rookie year. Smith also led the NFL in rushing yards in four seasons, while also leading the league in rushing touchdowns on three occasions.

Emmitt Smith currently holds the record for the most rushing yards in NFL history, rushing 18,355 yards during his playing days. He also has the most career rushing touchdowns with 164, as well as the most rushing attempts in the league's history with 4,409. Without a doubt, Smith is arguably the best running back to have ever graced the NFL.

