Travis Kelce gets candid on Rob Gronkowski experience at TE University 

Every year, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, and George Kittle put on a minicamp for those looking to learn the position from some of the greats. However, not only those three players are involved. Other name-brand players showed up to the 2023 edition of the camp as well, including Rob Gronkowski.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce described what it was like having him there.

"I did get to see Rob Gronkowski talk about some football man," said Travis Kelce. "You want to talk about nuggets of gold, it sounded like he was just the ultimate f****** teammate. He was just so willing to do whatever the team needed him to do at any moment and making sure that he was always ready. Very unselfish dude."

Kelce continued, heaping praise on the retired tight end:

"It was awesome hearing him talk ball and just talk about how you need to be in the building and how accountable you need to be and the desire that you need to have to be that especially when you got great players around you, you got a chance to win so it was awesome hearing him and talk through some plays on the screen."

Catch Gronkowski's comments from 3:15 onwards:

Kelce's comments fly in the face of the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end's reputation. Over the years, he's accrued a plethora of people who have called him a party animal and based on his appearances off the field, he usually is the most fun guy in the room. Based on what the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end explained, Gronkowski can also work as hard as anyone, it would seem.

Is Rob Gronkowski older than Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Ring Ceremony - Red Carpet

One tight end is retired, while the other is coming off his seventh consecutive season of at least 1, 000 yards. However, the two are closer in age than it would seem. Gronkowski has retired twice and just turned 34 in May. The Chiefs' tight end, meanwhile, will turn 34 years old in October.

In other words, the former Patriots tight end is about six months older. This prompts the question of how much longer the Chiefs' tight end will stay in the league. Could he be angling to beat out tight ends that edged on 40 years old, like Antonio Gates? Gates played through his age 38 season.

Or, could Kelce be in his closing moments in the league. Based on his production, not many are mentally prepared for such a fate, but the proverbial cliff exists for a reason.

