Why did Rob Gronkowski retire? Did Patriots legend’s age catch up to him?

Rob Gronkowski is enjoying his time away from the NFL now that he has retired from football. He was arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history, and he had a legendary telepathic partnership with Tom Brady. So, if Tom Brady is still playing, even at the age of 45, why isn't Gronk?

Much of this is due to his health rather than his age. He is only 33 years old and could have played more professional football if he so desired. However, he has taken a different path in his life, considering himself beyond his football career.

Injuries, not age, is what retired Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round with the 42nd overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was the first tight end to lead the league in receiving touchdowns in 2011, and he won three Super Bowls with them. He also won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played alongside Tom Brady. He holds the NFL record for most receiving yards and touchdowns in the postseason, as well as the most receiving yards and receptions for a tight end in Super Bowl history.

However, between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski retired once before. He was only 29 years old at the time, and he cited football injuries as having affected his mental health. There were a slew of injuries and surgeries, including ankle, ACL, MCL, and forearm surgeries, not to mention repeated field hits.

CNN Breaking News @cnnbrk Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, 29, announces his retirement after nearly a decade in the NFL. He won three Super Bowls with New England. cnn.it/2WeIEky Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, 29, announces his retirement after nearly a decade in the NFL. He won three Super Bowls with New England. cnn.it/2WeIEky https://t.co/8tiNd11izh

He was coaxed out of retirement in 2020 when Tom Brady personally wanted him to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He picked up right where he left off, establishing a connection with Brady that would lead them to the Lombardi Trophy.

After winning that, he returned the following season on a high note and performed admirably. In the regular season, he and Brady set a record for the second-most touchdown connections in NFL history, trailing only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Including the postseason, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have now connected for 93 touchdowns.



That breaks a tie with Steve Young and Jerry Rice for the 2nd-most by a QB-receiver combo in NFL history.



Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison are the all-time leaders with 114. Including the postseason, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have now connected for 93 touchdowns. That breaks a tie with Steve Young and Jerry Rice for the 2nd-most by a QB-receiver combo in NFL history.Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison are the all-time leaders with 114. https://t.co/GVd4nueLxM

However, after failing to reach the Super Bowl in 2022 and with Tom Brady announcing his retirement, Gronk decided to retire for the second time in his career. Although Tom Brady later decided to return, Rob is yet to do so. We believe this time it is final and we can now fondly look back on an extraordinary career.

