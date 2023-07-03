Is Deion Sanders diabetic? Medical issues faced by former Cowboys star explored

Deion Sanders' recent disclosure about undergoing surgery to amputate two toes on his left foot has raised questions about whether he is diabetic.

Former Jackson State coach faced life-threatening blood clots and used a wheelchair in late 2021 season due to a critical health situation. In the year 2021, he underwent a total of nine surgical procedures.

This health scare prompted the revelation that Sanders has a family history of blood clots, raising concerns that he might require a below-the-knee amputation.

While it is important to recognize that diabetes can raise the risk of arterial plaque accumulation, leading to dangerous blood clots, however, there is no confirmed information about Deion Sanders' diabetes status.

Sanders had to sit out three games following a medical procedure while coaching at Jackson State. Recently, he underwent an ultrasound to diagnose the cause of pain experienced when wearing shoes for extended periods.

Specialists at the University of Colorado cautioned that failing to address the pain promptly could potentially lead to a condition necessitating amputation.

The condition Deion Sanders is suffering from is known as Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). DVT is a medical condition characterized by the development of blood clots in deep veins, commonly in the lower leg, thigh, or pelvis.

NFL Journey of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders, a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 1989 from Florida State, made an explosive NFL debut by returning a punt 68 yards for a touchdown.

This set the stage for a remarkable 14-season, 188-game career that showcased his versatility and playmaking ability. Sanders shone in multiple areas of the game, scoring touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns, as well as intercepting passes for scores.

He even contributed as a receiver, amassing 60 receptions for 784 yards and three touchdowns.

As a shutdown cornerback, Sanders earned widespread acclaim and was named first-team All-Pro nine times. He received recognition as an elite kick returner and punt returner by certain media outlets and was chosen for the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

With an impressive 1,331 interception return yards, he retired as the second-highest in NFL history and tied for second in career and single-season interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Sanders' success extended to the biggest stage, as he secured two Super Bowl championships. Playing a pivotal role for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX and the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX, he solidified his legacy as one of the greatest cornerbacks and return specialists in football history.

