$45 million-worth Deion Sanders asks Tyreek Hill & other NFL stars to pump the brakes on Shedeur Sanders debate

Shedeur Sanders' pro day workout has turned heads. As with everything else surrounding the Colorado quarterback, the most minute things are being criticized about the showing. Sanders repeatedly patted the football before his throws, which could be a tip for defensive backs in the professional ranks.

Rather than focus on the fact that Sanders was accurate for most of the session, even NFL players are arguing over it. Sanders' father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders stepped in to play peace-maker in the situation.

Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), stepped in.

"Can we ALL get along & the Sanders with a Capital 'S' we earned that," Coach Prime tweeted on Sunday.

The spat began when New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton quoted John Frascella's X post breaking down Shedeur Sanders' pro day workout.

"Lot of double-taps and hitches from Shedeur today, NFL defenders close windows quickly, this was a concerning workout," Frascella said.

Slayton waved off concerns about Sanders' ball-patting habit, going as far as to say that it was a "joke" that some thought it could negatively affect the player at the next level.

"You realize at Pat on the ball can be difference between a sack or a throw away/completion?," Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons responded to the upload.

Slayton fired back, saying that the legendary Tom Brady was notorious for doing such things. Brady's statistics and accomplishments, though, speak for themselves.

"Comparing the greatest quarterback ever to Sanders is why I'll never entertain a football conversation with you!!," Parsons tweeted. "Like what are we doing here??

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill hopped in and wondered why two players who prop up the same clothing brand were arguing. That's when Deion Sanders entered the picture.

What did Coach Prime think of Shedeur Sanders' workout?

Deion Sanders seemed to sarcastically defend Shedeur Sanders in his comments about Shedeur's workout.

"He needs to throw," Coach Prime said. "He needs to get out there and let you see it. All of a sudden, at the conclusion of the year after 4,000-some yards, I don't know how many he has in his career, all of a sudden his arm is weak. But he completed a 50-something-yard pass rolling to his left in overtime, so I don't know when his arm got weak."

Shedeur Shedeur was harder on himself about his showing, letting NFL Network know that it bothered him that he had missed on a few of his attempts. He was the most accurate quarterback in college football last season, and it's one of his redeeming qualities as a signal-caller.

Whether or not a pre-throw ball pat will expose Shedeur Sanders on the next level remains to be seen, but if he can complete passes in the NFL like he did in Boulder, it likely won't be much of an issue.

