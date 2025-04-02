Legendary NFL QB Brett Favre highlights the hidden benefit of Shedeur Sanders' controversial personality ahead of 2025 draft

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most criticized quarterbacks in recent memory. The Colorado passer, whose name will be called during this month's 2025 NFL Draft, has demonstrated an assured mindset. He's told teams not to take him if they don't want to change their culture.

While Sanders' brash personality is a much-debated topic, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre feels that he has what it takes to succeed as a professional.

"I think, rightfully so, the attitude and the things that are in question, they're gonna put a lot of money towards not only Shedeur, but a lot of other players," Favre said Monday on OutKick's "The Ricky Cobb Show." "You wanna know, 'Does he have the complete package?'"

Comments begin at 3:32

Favre added that he's gotten to know Shedeur Sanders well, having been friends with his father, Deion Sanders, for a long time.

"The kid can play," Favre said. "And he's smart, very smart. And I think that's gonna carry him a long way, barring injury and not going to the wrong team, which is something you never know. But, I think he's very capable. I think he's a great player and physically can flat-out play."

Shedeur Sanders threw a touchdown pass in 49 straight games, an NCAA Division I record. He also became the second quarterback in history to amass at least 14,000 passing yards while hitting the mark on at least 70% of his pass attempts.

In two seasons with the Buffaloes, he threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He set over 100 program records and ranks third all-time in passing yards for Colorado. Last season, he won the Johnny Unitas Award as the top signal-caller in the sport.

Who else believes in Shedeur Sanders?

Brett Favre isn't the only Pro Football Hall of Famer to come to Shedeur Sanders' defense. Super Bowl-winning tight end Shannon Sharpe talked last month on his "Nightcap" podcast about how quarterbacks are supposed to have a confident nature.

"Does he have any issues off the field?" Sharpe asked. "Do you worry about having to have your phone on ring the entire night? ... Is there any such thing that you need to worry about? His dad was brash. I'm confused. At the end of the day, can the guy play football?

"If you want a politician, if you want a Cub Scout, someone that's gonna be in the church, okay, fine, I get that. I want a football player. I want him to have good character. I don't care about the brashness, all that stuff."

Whether teams are truly bothered by Sanders' personality will come to light during the draft. If he slides, things could get interesting.

