Coach Prime drops 5-word reaction to Shedeur Sanders' bold press conference at the 2025 NFL Combine

Deion Sanders watched as his son, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday. Sanders backed his son's comments at the podium.

Ad

"'He Said What He Said,'" Coach Prime said in an Instagram story on Friday afternoon.

Coach Prime's Instagram story on Friday afternoon. (IG/deionsanders)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shedeur talked about what he and Coach Prime were able to accomplish together during his time in college. Under Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes improved from a 1-11 record in 2022 to 9-4 this season.

Ad

Trending

"If you're not trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me," Shedeur said. "We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back. So you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change the program again? It's history."

Expand Tweet

Ad

What do Shedeur Sanders and Coach Prime think of his draft status?

Shedeur Sanders' comments in Indianapolis are yet another example of the trust he has in himself.

Coach Prime feels Shedeur will succeed no matter where he winds up being drafted in April.

"Nah, not really," Deion Sanders said in New Orleans before the Super Bowl when asked if he had a preferred landing spot for Shedeur. "I'm just open. I trust God so much. Wherever he goes, I think he belongs to wherever he goes. But, we're excited. ... But, it's gonna be a great moment because I've sat in all the seats.

Ad

"So, this is my last time sitting in that seat. I've never sat in the seat as a parent with a kid that's getting drafted, my son. I've been the kid, the coach, and now being the parent. It's gonna be good."

Shedeur Sanders has talked about his next obstacle, as well.

"I'd say my scenery is gonna change," Shedeur said on his podcast earlier this month. "I don't think the life is gonna change because there's nothing different, you know, I couldn't do this past year that I could do now. The location's gonna change, the scenery's gonna change, the people around (me), the team I represent, the franchise I lead is gonna change.

Ad

"But, I'm ready for new challenges."

Shedeur is vying with Miami's Cam Ward to be the first passer taken off the board in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback