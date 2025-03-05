"His dad was brash": Shannon Sharpe minces no words to take firm stance for Shedeur Sanders after he gets described as 'arrogant'

Shedeur Sanders made his thoughts known assuredly when speaking to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine. It turns out the way he carried himself at the podium in Indianapolis ruffled a few feathers. How and if that will affect the Colorado quarterback's 2025 NFL draft stock remains to be seen.

Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end and ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe denied that Sanders' personality is a detriment on Monday's edition of "Nightcap."

"Does he have any issues off the field?" Sharpe asked. "Do you worry about having to have your phone on ring the entire night? ... Is there any such thing that you need to worry about? His dad was brash. I'm confused. At the end of the day, can the guy play football?

"If you want a politician, if you want a Cub Scout, someone that's gonna be in the church, okay, fine, I get that. I want a football player. I want him to have good character. I don't care about the brashness, all that stuff."

Shedeur Sanders' father, Deion Sanders, is known as one of the biggest showmen in all of sports, even now as the head coach of Colorado's football program.

What was the gist of the comments Shedeur Sanders made?

Shedeur Sanders told reporters that if a team isn't looking for someone to turn things around for them, not to consider him. Sharpe's co-host, Chad Johnson, was confused as to why that was an issue.

"What's wrong with saying that when that's exactly what the teams are looking for? Someone with that type of confidence," Johnson said. "Not soft-spoken. You are a leader of men coming in as a rookie to change the franchise. You have to be. What are we even talking about?"

Johnson also pointed out other passers who operated the same way as Sanders before being drafted. Two of the guys he listed went No. 1 overall in their respective drafts, Baker Mayfield and Cam Newton, and the other was also a first-round pick, Johnny Manziel.

Shedeur Sanders figures to go in the initial round in April.

