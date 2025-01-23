Browns analyst casts doubt over Shedeur Sanders landing in Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks available in April's NFL Draft, but there's a chance he might not want to play in Cleveland if drafted there. His father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, has previously said that, if needed, he'll have some say in where his sons land at the next level.

If that's truly the case, and rumors start popping up about where Shedeur Sanders does and doesn't want to play, Cleveland sports personality Matt Fontana doesn't see any point in even trying to please the Buffaloes passer and his Pro Football Hall of Fame father.

"Shedeur Sanders, I have some concern," Fontana said Tuesday on "The Matt Fontana Show." "I think Cam is the better prospect, and it's hard to not factor in Deion. Because if they're gonna sit there and start playing this game on where he wants to go, I'm not signing up for Odell Beckham again. Odell Beckham never wanted to be here. From the second he got traded here, he never wanted to be here, alright?

"And that's a failure on the Browns as much as it is Odell for doing that. So, if that's a factor, you trade back if Cam Ward goes one."

What to watch for with Shedeur Sanders as the draft nears

The draft dialogue around Shedeur Sanders is wide-ranging. Some don't think he belongs in the conversation of being taken in the first round, while others believe he has what it takes to be the face of an NFL franchise.

However, the elder Sanders' comments comparing his sons' draft situation to Eli Manning's on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast in March raised some eyebrows.

"I know where I kinda want them to go," Deion Sanders said. "There are certain cities where it ain't gonna happen. It's gonna be an Eli."

Former Browns star Josh Cribbs believes Cleveland is one of those cities that Deion was referring to.

"It's not a diss to Shedeur. It's just his father is very prominent, right?" Cribbs said earlier this month on his podcast, "The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs." "I don't want it to be a situation like Eli Manning had when he came out and he just refused to go to another NFL team. They basically put him with the New York Giants. He had success. It worked."

"I don't think Prime — Deion Sanders — would allow his pride and joy, Shedeur Sanders, to come to the Browns at this point in our organizational rebuild."

Deion has stressed that he'll only climb to an NFL head coaching job if his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, join him. The elder Sanders has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching vacancy but has not been formally interviewed for the position. If Deion does make the move, it's likely Shedeur will be with him come next season.

