$45 million worth Deion Sanders blesses Colorado players with his unique gift ahead of Week 1 showdown

Before the 2024 season's first game, Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, announced a special gift for his players. Following his post on social media where Coach Prime was looking for local banks to form a business relationship with some of his players, Elevations Credit Union took the opportunity at hand.

As per reports, they opened new bank accounts for players in Colorado who have kids. Furthermore, each of these accounts will start off with $2,121 to help the future generations of these players. Coach Prime talked about the joy of being a father and shared some insights about parenting.

"Want y'all know ain't like y'all in trouble," Sanders said. "You ain't done nothing wrong. Matter of fact you did something right. And a child is not a mistake. A child is an opportunity to mature you, grow you, advance you and give you some skills...."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Following Deion Sanders' speech, a representative from Elevations Credit Union came up on stage to reveal the surprise to the team. Apart from being a leader on the field, Coach Prime is doing everything in his power to look after the well-being of his players and their families as well.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will kickstart their Big 12 journey on August 29. The Buffs are scheduled to face the ND State Bison in their season opener.

Deion Sanders talks about his sons Shedeur and Shilo's NFL transition

This season will be Shedeur and Shilo Sanders' final collegiate campaign before they declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. Coach Prime recently spoke about how his sons leaving for professional careers won't affect his commitment to Colorado and he would still 'influence' their lives.

"It's not the last go-around for me, I'm just getting started in college football. I don't think this is the closing, it's just different levels to this things." Sanders said. "Although I'm 100% sure I'm not going to be their coach next year, I'll still have influence on their lives because I'm their father," he added.

Expand Tweet

After last season's 4-8 record, Coach Prime has revamped the roster as well as his coaching staff. Apart from strengthening his O-line which was the team's biggest concern, he brought in the likes of Pat Shurmur, Robert Livingstone, Warren Sapp and others and bolstered the NFL experience in his staff.

Will Colorado be able to record a successful season under Coach Prime in the Big 12? Will the Buffs emerge as a dark horse in the playoff race? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place