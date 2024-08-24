WATCH: Colorado Buffaloes release hype video for Deion Sanders' Big 12 showdown in 2024

The Colorado Buffaloes released a hype video ahead of Coach Deion Sanders’ Big 12 showdown this year. On Friday, the Buffs added a video featuring a collection of clips of fans, players, cheerleaders and buffaloes.

At the end of the video, the Buffaloes’ logo was featured. They captioned the post mentioning the team’s game next week.

“This time next week.”

The video excited fans about the upcoming Big 12 showdown. Sanders’ Buffaloes will face the North Dakota State Bison to begin their season.

Last season, the Buffs had a record of 4-8. So, to elevate the Buffaloes, Deion Sanders sought guidance from one of the greatest defensive backs in NFL history.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed addressed the team and delivered a powerful message about the physicality and mental toughness required to succeed at the highest level of the sport.

"Football is war! You're an army, you know that? Are you ready for that? It's violent, physical. You can die, you know that? It's serious out here, you can die playing football," Reed said to the Colorado team.

Deion Sanders exudes confidence in Colorado's defensive transformation

After a challenging 2023 season, Deion Sanders seems optimistic about his team's prospects for the upcoming year. Sanders is confident in the defensive overhaul he has implemented.

"It's going to be a problem, throwing the football against us is going to be a problem. You can see the secondary is upgraded, as well. The back end, the safeties -- they’re as physical as ever. Shilo [Sanders] is doing his thing.”

Sanders' confidence is rooted in the addition of several talented defensive backs, including Shilo Sanders (his son), Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Trevor Woods, LaVonta Bentley, and Jeremiah Brown.

“Cam’Ron [Silmon-Craig] is doing his thing. Trevor [Woods] is doing a wonderful job inside. [LaVonta] Bentley is doing a wonderful job. As well as JB [Jeremiah Brown]. Depth is a key ingredient that we have,” he added.

The Colorado offense also faced challenges against the run last year. Sanders revamped the offensive line through the transfer portal to address this issue.

This will provide enhanced protection for quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who faced a league-high 53 sacks in 2023. The Buffs' performance in the Big 12 will be a major test, and any underperformance could lead to increased scrutiny of Sanders' coaching abilities.

