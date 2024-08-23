“It don't matter”: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders gets real about “nepotism” chatter for being Deion Sanders’ son

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders isn’t letting the outside noise get to him. As the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, it’s safe to say that Shedeur has faced his fair share of chatter about nepotism.

During an appearance on the "One Night with Steiny" podcast on Wednesday with his brother Shilo, Shedeur Sanders addressed the issue and made it clear that the opinions of others don't faze him. When asked how he handles people claiming he’s only on the team because of his famous father, his response was blunt:

“ [16:37] It don't really matter, because at the same thing, if you flip it and then now you say something out of character, then you're the bad guy.”

Shedeur admitted that the criticism can be relentless, but he’s not about to let it get under his skin. He prefers not responding to such trolls which would only make things worse.

“I got too much I could say back... but he's really the troll,” Shedeur said while pointing to his brother Shilo.

With his eyes set on proving himself, Shedeur Sanders is determined to let his performance on the field do the talking, and shutting down any talk of nepotism with every play. He’ll again lead the Colorado offense in the 2024 college football season.

Coach Prime brushed off Shedeur Sanders nepotism claims

Deion Sanders isn’t one to shy away from criticism, and the accusations of nepotism have not bothered him. On June 15, Athlon Sports published a story claiming that Coach Prime forced Buffs players to attend a concert to support his son Shedeur Sanders’ rapping career.

According to an alleged source, this "Daddy Ball" moment led to several players hitting the transfer portal.

Coach Prime's response was as cool as ever. Instead of getting riled up, Sanders brushed off the claims and took to X to dismiss the story as a mere fabrication.

Deion's sons also found the accusations laughable and considered them a ploy to create friction within the team. Coach Prime believes that this kind of drama comes when a team is viewed as a threat in college football.

While others around him were more reactive, Sanders just laughed it off. He’s fully aware that his high standards may rub some people the wrong way, but he’s not about to let that change his approach. For Deion Sanders, this is just another day in the life of Coach Prime.

